Mets depression continues amid Yoenis Céspedes fiasco

Like Yoenis Cespedes, the Mets' bats have wasted their time.

After exploding for 10 runs in the first six innings on Friday night, the Mets managed just one in the last 22 innings and have now lost five games in a row after Sunday's sad 4-0 loss to the Braves in Atlanta. .

As has been the case for most of this shortened season, the Mets imploded with runners in scoring position, hitting just one infield single in 15 opportunities to drop to 3-7 a sixth down the road in this shortened 60 season. games. Only Jacob deGrom stands in the way of an ugly four-game sweep at the hands of his rival.

Earlier in the game, the Mets announced that Cespedes did not appear at the stadium on Sunday and no one from the team was contacted to explain his whereabouts. GM Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters after that game that Cespedes was choosing not to participate in the remainder of the season due to concerns about the coronavirus.

There is also uncertainty about what happened to the offense that looked so promising on paper. The Mets really outscored the Braves, 10-7, but continued to be inept in big places. Pete Alonso, who looks completely out of place, has struck out 15 times in 40 at-bats this season, missed three times with the runners in scoring position and was revived three times. Robinson Cano and Tomas Nido were each punished in double plays that ended in the inning with multiple men on base.

There was a bright spot. In his second major league start, David Peterson pitched reasonably well, limiting the Braves to three runs in six innings while striking out eight. He allowed two runs in the third, in part due to Jeff McNeil's mental error, and a solo home run to Johan Camargo in the fourth. In the third, with runners in second and third place and with no one, Adeiny Hechavarria grounded out to McNeil in the third. McNeil instantly launched home instead of running into the corridor, allowing Adam Duvall to return to base safely. Peterson walked with Ronald Acuña with the bases loaded to force in the game's first run and Freddie Freeman failed to roll another plate.

However, the way the Mets were hitting when the runners reached the base, no matter how well Peterson pitched. His clutch issues reached comical proportions, running out of hits in his first 10 at bat with runners in scoring position. Even when Amed Rosario hit a single with J.D. Davis at second base in the sixth inning did not get a run since Dansby Swanson kept the ball in the frame with a head dive. As expected, Nido hit a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.

The Mets put a runner at third base with fewer than two outs twice and failed to score each time. They had the leader six times and were unable to score. And now, just 10 days after this shortened season, they are flirting with danger.