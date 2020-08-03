Mets 'dysfunction made Yoenis Céspedes' drama so much worse

We are reminded once again that when the time comes for ownership documents to be signed and the transfer of power to be completed, whoever wins the Mets, and yes it is hard not to add an ironic laugh when you put it that way. You need to do a few other things besides writing a large check and ordering office chairs.

A complete fumigation to begin with.

An exorcism would not be a terrible idea.

Some pagan rituals of sacrifice … well, maybe that goes a bit far. Perhaps.

But for now, after one of the truly insane days in a Mets history book that often seems like it was written inside a sanitarium reading room, let's put it in the simplest possible way: This could only happen to you. Mets This only happens to the Mets.

Other teams have had players who choose their season, especially the Dodgers and David Price, most recently the Brewers and Lorenzo Cain. These are all stoic and solemn matters: the player makes a decision, the team wishes them the best and they all move forward. It's just another part of the 2020 soundtrack.

The mets?

Shortly after Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Braves began, they released a statement: “As of game time, Yoenis Cespedes has not reported to the stadium today. He did not contact management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful. ”

This was a chilling pronouncement. Darryl Kile once failed to show up for work, and was found dead in his hotel room from a heart attack. Matt Harvey never showed up for work once, and it turned out that he had simply joined the pile of problems, physical, emotional, all of that, that accelerated his exile from New York.

Later, the Mets felt compelled to make a public appendix on Cespedes: they were not concerned about his safety.

Now, understand something: Back in a COVID-19 era, only one New York reporter, Mike Puma of The Post, was at the game in Atlanta. It is not allowed in the clubhouse. I never would have known that Cespedes had ghosted with the Mets until later, which is when they announced that Cespedes was opting for the rest of the season "for COVID-related reasons."

So why make such a strange and disjointed statement?

"There was no agenda," insisted Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. "We wanted to be transparent in real time."

Except here is something we also know now: According to sources, a situation had rapidly evolved where Cespedes, starting 5-for-31 with 15 strikeouts, expressed concern about staying out of the lineup, because he needed to reach certain levels. to get contract bonuses. Cespedes already lost most of his money this year thanks to his farm accident last summer, as well as the prorated 2020 wage structure.

He did not play one of the games in Boston. And it was not in the lineup that Luis Rojas delivered to his players through Zoom on Sunday morning. The Mets knew about Cespedes' displeasure, so in that context it absolutely makes you wonder what the intent of that initial press statement was. To embarrass him in a tearful confession about how deeply selfish he is?

It really is amazing. There is no way to defend Cespedes on this, at all, if we believe in multiple sources, and on two levels: not only using the COVID opt-out option as cover, think about that for a minute, but also, given how Part of his failure, his four-year contract (negotiated by his former agent, Brodie Van Wagenen) has been, that he would make this type of position on money.

And yet …

The Mets clearly exacerbated this. They can claim different. But the truth is, there was genuine public concern seeping in to Cespedes' well-being. As Van Wagenen himself said, "baseball has suffered some tragedies" and you can take it until Eddie Waitkus was shot at his hotel in 1949, a much more familiar story when his name was later changed in the book and movie. Roy Hobbs.

They clearly had an idea why the player was AWOL on Sunday morning. There was no good reason to speculate about what had happened to him until they knew what had happened to him. It was a bewildering choice and a strange twist on what is already a 10-game baseball season drawn from Stephen King's imagination.

Oh, and on purpose? The Mets are 3-7 now. The Mets are on track to finish 18-42 on the year. The Mets were 1 of 15 with runners in scoring position on Sunday. The Mets are a raging tire fire before any of the additional dramas are thrown on the pyre.

Amazing. Saturday was the fifth anniversary of the night Cespedes appeared and completely rewrote the narrative for the 2015 season of the Mets. He became a popular hero here. He had the world in his back pocket. Five years later, that era ended on another Saturday night: 0-for-4, two strikeouts, a .161 average, eroded skills.

And on Sunday morning an entirely new era began. Worthy of the warning of a general surgeon