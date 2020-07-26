Mets feels the sting of the new extra inbound rule

The Mets' first foray into MLB's new extra inning rules came back immediately to hurt them.

After Edwin Diaz threw a save in the ninth, Hunter Strickland climbed onto the mound to start the tenth inning with a runner already at second base. A single in the middle by Dansby Swanson was enough to overtake the Braves as they beat the Mets 5-3.

"We saw it," said manager Luis Rojas. “The game ended there on day 10. It was no more. We know that this is one of the reasons why we are having it this season with everything related to this type of season.

"We will continue to get used to it as we go along."

The Braves used the runner in second place to start their three-run rally, while the Mets failed at the bottom of the inning.

They loaded the bases without outs in the bottom of the tenth for Eduardo Núñez, who had a pinch-run for Yoenis Céspedes in the eighth. He flew into the shallow center field. Dominic Smith then pinch-hitting for Andrés Giménez, who had entered as a defensive replacement for Robinson Cano in the eighth, and flew into the center of the deep field for a sacrifice fly that made it 5-3. But Wilson Ramos failed to end the game.

"The boys were still swinging the bat well," said Rojas.

Dellin Betances made his Mets debut in the eighth inning, pitching in a game for the first time since Sept. 15 last season, when the then-Yankee tore his Achilles tendon. The Brooklyn native recalled the first two Braves he faced before delivering a single to Austin Riley. Rojas then went to Justin Wilson for a left-to-left confrontation against pinch hitter Matt Adams.

Rojas said he liked what he saw of Betances, who was reaching 94-95 mph on his fastball.

The only run Steven Matz allowed came in the second inning when Adam Duvall led him to a solo home run. The shot in the opposite field punctured a cardboard cutout of Jeff McNeil's dog Willow, who was one of three canines in the second row of the right field seats.

Rojas officially named Michael Wacha as the Mets' starter for Monday's game against the Red Sox in Boston. He said Tuesday's headline had yet to be determined, although Corey Oswalt remains an option.

The Red Sox alleged left-hander Stephen Gonsalves of the Mets waivers, who designated the 26-year-old for the assignment Thursday after having to open up a spot on his 40-man roster.