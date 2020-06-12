Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, MLB agrees to use the platform to call for & # 39; social change & # 39;

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen agrees with the other 29 MLB teams that this week's draft was the perfect platform for the league to raise awareness of the "problem of systemic racism" in the United States.

Van Wagenen said during a Zoom call on Wednesday that each of the franchise general managers discussed a joint commitment to address social injustices after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died late last month while he was under the custody of the Minneapolis police.

METS DRAFT ERIC ORZE, CANCER SURVIVOR TWICE: "THIS IS A CHILD WHO WILL NOT GO OUT"

"We have a systemic racism problem in the country," said Van Wagenen, according to NorthJersey.com. "It affects all of our institutions. Baseball is not immune to that. The way we discussed it was: we have to have a voice." We cannot sit quietly and watch the pain and suffering that continues to happen across our country, seeing history repeat itself and not saying something like what we collectively have. "

Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement at the start of the draft on Tuesday pledging to use the league platform to drive "social change."

SPIKE LEE LIKES JAMES DOLAN'S RESPONSE FROM KNICKS TO GEORGE FLOYD TO RALLY CHARLOTTESVILLE DE TRUMP'S OBSERVATION

“Tonight, I join our 30 club baseball operations officers as they recognize, on behalf of our entire industry, that systemic racism and inequality are devastating problems, that each can do more to help, than the Baseball can do more as an institution than Black Lives Matter and that we are united for change, "he said according to Yahoo Sports.

“This moment is a call to action to recognize the evils that exist, to show solidarity with the black community and its efforts to end racism and injustice. We want to use the platform our game offers to be not only allies, but active participants in social change. "

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Van Wagenen said on Twitter that he intends to donate to various foundations that help the cause.

"We felt we could amplify the Black Lives Matter message," he said Wednesday, "because black lives are important."