Mets hit by Braves with mediocre and sloppy performance

ATLANTA – The Mets surely looked like a team on Saturday that ripped out their hearts and showed them the night before.

Zombies were more like him, as manager Luis Rojas' crew fell into an early hole and never bothered to put together a big fight to lose their fourth straight, 7-1 to the Braves at Truist Park.

Michael Wacha had his last performance for a starting pitcher for the Mets, but poor defensive execution and silent bats were also a factor. The night before, the Mets had exploded offensively but reddened a four-run lead in the eighth inning in their worst loss of the young season. They weren't competitive enough on Saturday to give the bullpen a chance at redemption.

Pete Alonso, Yoenis Céspedes, Wilson Ramos and Amed Rosario appear lost at the plate for a team that could take advantage of a break from playing with the Braves, who have won four of five games this season. But there are still two games left in this series before the Mets go on to play the Nationals.

Wacha was solid in his Mets debut Monday at Fenway Park, but fell short of that level of respectability against the Braves, racking up a high count that required his early removal, with the Mets 5-0. The Mets will now turn to left-hander David Peterson, who shone in his major league debut Tuesday when he beat the Red Sox.

Franklyn Kilome made his major league debut in the fifth and hit Ender Inciarte with a single RBI before Ronald Acuña Jr. homered against the right-hander who started the sixth that buried the Mets in a 7-1 hole. .

Wacha was eliminated after throwing 97 pitches in four innings, allowing five earned runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts. It was the second night in a row that the Mets failed to get a starting pitcher in at least the fifth inning: Rick Porcello left Friday after more than four innings.

Just the fact that Wacha survived into the fourth was something of an achievement given the way the Braves tormented him in the second, scoring three runs to take a 5-0 lead, with an unstable defense as a contributing factor.

Tyler Flowers, on an eight-shot at-bat with two outs, hit a catch to right field that was catchable, but Michael Conforto made a bad jump and saw the ball hit the tape on his glove for a double RBI. Acuna followed with a double RBI and Ozzie Albies hit a pop to the center that confused Brandon Nimmo and Robinson Cano, neither of which came close. Albies' RBI released Wacha into a five-run hole.

Marcell Ozuna continued his Mets torment since he returned to the division (he played last year for the Cardinals after starting his career with the Marlins) by breaking a two-run homer against Wacha in the first inning. It was Ozuna last Saturday who hit a home run against Edwin Diaz with two outs in the ninth, sending the game to additional innings with the Mets losing.

Wacha created his own mess, walking Freddie Freeman with two outs before losing himself in the strike zone on a 2-0 fastball to Ozuna, who cleared the fence in left field.