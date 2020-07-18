Mets' Jacob deGrom plan doesn't include Yankees tune-up

Jacob deGrom's pursuit of his scheduled opening day will not include an exhibition set-up against the Yankees.

The Mets ace, who was eliminated from his last start in an intrasquad scrimmage after just one inning due to back discomfort, threw 17 pitches in a bullpen session on Friday and indicated he felt physically strong, according to the manager. Luis Rojas.

But the plan now is for deGrom to play a simulated game on Sunday instead of starting at Yankee Stadium, as originally planned.

Rick Porcello is slated to start against the Yankees on Saturday at Citi Field. Corey Oswalt will start in place of deGrom on Sunday.

DeGrom will likely launch 50-60 releases in his simulation game. Rojas would like to have him in position to throw 85 pitches in the Mets' first game against the Braves on Friday.

"He felt very loose (on Friday), so he basically kept to the same words he used the past few days in terms of saying he was tight and loosened with the treatment," Rojas said. "Today felt like a regular side to him. The same feeling as throwing the ball as always. "

Yoenis Céspedes is expected to play in both exhibition games this weekend. Rojas indicated that he can use Cespedes as DH on Saturday and then start him in left field the following night at Yankee Stadium.

It would be a test for Cespedes, who is trying to prove he's mobile enough to be considered for field duties in addition to DH this season.

"Yankee Stadium has a big gap, so if it's moving and taking a first step, if it can play to the left and be challenged with some plays that will tell us a lot," said Rojas. "That is something that we have not seen yet in our games, they have been fungus drills and different drills, but we want to see it in the games too to have a better feeling."

“But every day it seems to move better. We see him on the ground just doing turns, cutting angles, so he's done his homework in terms of progression and doing what he has to do with the performance staff. "

Jed Lowrie's running ability remains a concern for team officials with less than a week to go before opening day. Although Lowrie has engaged in scrimmages within the squad this week, it doesn't appear to be a block for the 30-man roster. Lowrie missed most of last season with various ailments and has been wearing a brace at camp.

"We've seen Jed's progression in games, his at-bats, able to go out and play second and third (base)," Rojas said. "Some of the challenges he's had is running the bases and we still want to see that progression increase."