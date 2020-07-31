Mets' Jed Lowrie suffers another injury setback

Jed Lowrie's second opinion won't change his opinion about whether he thinks he'll see him enter the batter's box anytime soon.

The injury-ridden Mets player was diagnosed with PCL laxity in his left knee, according to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, who described the injury as looseness in the joint, causing destabilization. Lowrie's return date remains uncertain.

"The report we received was not really that inconsistent with what we have already learned," Van Wagenen said before Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Red Sox. "PCL laxity is something we know has been at the root of your problem for several months. … The laxness in that PCL is causing you pain."

Van Wagenen would not rule out the possibility of surgery for the player who has only received seven at-bats with no success since signing a two-year, $ 20 million contract with the Mets before last year.

"(It is) too early to know," said the general manager. "The two doctors are going to put their heads together, along with the player, and determine the best course of action as we go."

Before returning to the disabled list on July 20, Lowrie had been playing with a bulky brace, restricting his movement.

"When you wear that bigger brace, that pain is relieved, and when you play with a smaller brace, that pain increases," said Van Wagenen. "He has been able to feel close, if not 100 percent, while wearing the largest brace. The challenge is to get the same strength and stabilization when transitioning to the other braces."

Even if Lowrie can avoid surgery, the 36-year-old has less than two months to return before the end of the shortened regular season. In that increasingly unlikely scenario, in which rest and rehab get Lowrie back to good health, the infielder would need to get rid of the rust of spending two years without playing any role other than pinch hitter.

"The challenge will be if we can get him to a point where he can run the bases and play defense at the speed and level of efficiency that must happen to be a major league player," said Van Wagenen. "Those are the two challenges, but if we get to that point, I don't think it takes a long time to prepare because of the offensive ability."

Lowrie's at-bats during spring training 2.0 give Van Wagenen hope that the Wilpons' money hasn't been entirely wasted.

"What we saw at summer camp, even with the layoff, was that he was offensively ready from the left side of the plate and the right side of the plate," said Van Wagenen. “He had as many professional and quality at-bats as any player at camp had. We are very happy to see that.

"We believe that the player can help us and we saw in the summer camp that offensively it can be a value for the team, so the objective would be to recover it and contribute, but the conversations that came from the doctors in the next couple of days will determine in what timeline the course of action is based on. "