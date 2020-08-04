Mets' Jeff McNeil scratched himself due to back strain vs. Braves

ATLANTA – Jeff McNeil's lower back is the first potential substance injury to infiltrate the Mets starting lineup this season.

After being marked Monday for his first start this season in left field, McNeil scratched himself with the low-back strain he incurred during his pre-game batting cage routine, according to the team.

J.D. Davis, who was originally on the bench due to an upset stomach, replaced McNeil and hit fifth in the lineup. Dominic Smith moved from DH to left.

McNeil has been among the Mets' top hitters, with a .323 / .429 / .429 cut line. He was traded to left field in the original lineup to give Andrés Giménez the start at third base.

Amed Rosario exited the game Monday after three innings with what the Mets said was tight. Andrés Giménez took over the shortstop, while Luis Guillorme entered the game at third base. Robinson Cano also started with left groin tightness and was replaced by Brian Dozier in the bottom of the fifth.

Smith's time with the Mets may have finally come.

With Yoenis Céspedes finished after opting for the season, there is a vacancy for 24-year-old Smith, who previously didn't exist. Smith started left field on Monday against the Braves, but also influences the DH mix. Smith remains Pete Alonso's backup at first base.

"We were definitely looking to put Dom there, already on the left, DH at first and now a little bit more is going to happen," manager Luis Rojas said.

Smith spent most of last season coming off the bench due to an excess of players on the field, and even DH's entry into this National League this season had not provided him with a great opportunity, with Cespedes returning to the alignment.

Smith came into the game with a .250 / .375 / .500 diagonal line with a home run and five RBI in 16 plate appearances.

"You can count on a quality bat with him," Rojas said. “Despite his young age, we have talked about how mature he has handled the role of not starting every day and being ready when he gets the chance. Right now, he's having the opportunity and we're looking forward to putting him there anytime we can. "

Ali Sánchez was removed from the team's alternate training site, giving the Mets a third receiver. Rojas said carrying a third receiver will provide an emerging race safety net for Wilson Ramos in the last innings.