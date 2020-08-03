Mets lineup could go many ways after Yoenis Céspedes goes out

ATLANTA – Yoenis Cespedes 'opt-out removes a potential big bat from the Mets' roster, but there are plenty of candidates to play his DH role.

Perhaps a preview of the Mets' plan was shown in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Braves in which J.D. Davis started at DH and Dominic Smith in left field. Smith, who had been largely relegated to the bench in the Mets 'first nine games of the season, will likely be the main benefactor of Cespedes' game.

Davis has struggled defensively in left field and the team appear to have backed off an earlier decision to let him see action at third base this season, behind Jeff McNeil. Therefore, Davis would be a major factor in the new DH equation, with the possibility that Robinson Cano could take more turns at once.

But another possibility would be to move Brandon Nimmo to left field in an attempt to improve the team's defense. The Mets acquired Billy Hamilton in an exchange with the Giants Sunday in an attempt to add a glove in center field, at least as a defensive replacement in the last inning as Jake Marisnick sits on the disabled list with a tendon. of the left hamstring tense.