Mets' Marcus Stroman dismisses calf injury as a "minor setback"

Marcus Stroman has a quick recovery.

A day after being placed on the disabled list with a broken left calf, the Mets right-hander tweeted that he is dealing with a "minor setback" and is not concerned.

"Not even a little worried," Stroman tweeted. "Longer than anything. I threw a 55 pitch bullpen on Monday and it felt great. Just feel it when you run and run. However, he must be able to run at full speed when competing. "

The injury occurred, according to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, when Stroman took a line from his leg during an in-school game last Friday and ran to cover first base. But the morning before the hit, Stroman posted a photo of himself playing catch with a cover on his left calf.

"I understand that the momentum of the line was the beginning and then, as it progressed the days that followed, that was when he started receiving treatment and had his sleeve on his leg," said Van Wagenen. "As far as I know, I don't know if it was before line driving."

Van Wagenen said he did not know the extent of Stroman's tear.

"I would let the doctors try to figure that out," said Van Wagenen.

Jed Lowrie's status remains a mystery, even after being examined this week by team orthopedist David Altchek. The infielder, recently placed on the disabled list with left knee discomfort, is expected to receive a second opinion.

Van Wagenen said Lowrie received "new images" of his knee, calf and Achilles tendon in an attempt to get a clear diagnosis of his condition and any limitations it may have.

"The short version is that we are still looking for those answers," said Van Wagenen. "We do not have a very clear image, that is the purpose of obtaining the second opinion and with that information we will be able to develop an action plan and have a better idea of ​​what its availability might be in the future."

Yoenis Cespedes, who is expected to start at DH on Friday, is clearly set to play outfield during the season, according to Van Wagenen. Céspedes, 34, who is ready to play his first major league game in more than two years, last played a full game in the outfield in May 2018.

"He has the ability and the green light to play outfield," said Van Wagenen. "We will have to be smart in terms of how and when we use it."

Corey Oswalt has yet to be included in manager Luis Rojas' rotation, according to Van Wagenen, and will be available to pitch from the bullpen this weekend if necessary. Rojas has made no headlines beyond Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz and Rick Porcello in the first three games of the season.