Mets players expect travel during the pandemic to be 'crazy'

Jeff McNeil believes that traveling will be the most difficult of all.

"We don't know what it will be like," McNeil said Thursday. "We don't know if we are going to take buses everywhere and how many buses. What will it be like at the hotel? The biggest challenge will be trying to get used to all that."

For now, the Mets are focused on how they can prepare at Citi Field and even practice sitting on the bench on Wednesday, according to Luis Rojas.

But that seems to be much easier to handle than life on the road.

Michael Wacha said he expects the trips to be "crazy" this season.

McNeil added: "It is not going to be like a normal year, where travel is extremely smooth and comes down to science."

McNeil said the details have yet to be worked out, but he's already pretty sure what his routine away from home will be.

"I know they want us in the (hotel) room as much as possible, away from the general public," McNeil said. "I know that when I'm on the road, I'm going to be at my hotel most of the time, relaxing."

"I still think I've seen it all, but every day there will be something we haven't seen before," Wacha said. "We are learning as we go. … Traveling will be crazy, but I think everyone is prepared and ready to take it on."