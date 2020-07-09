Mets reliever Brad Brach among those not yet in spring 2.0

Brad Brach's absence from the Mets' camp was confirmed Wednesday.

The veteran reliever has not worked with the team since spring 2.0 training began on Friday, according to manager Luis Rojas, who said he will not provide further details. A day earlier, Rojas confirmed that reliever Jared Hughes, who signed last week, has not appeared at camp.

It is not clear if any player has tested positive for COVID-19, through admission tests, or since camp began. But general manager Brodie Van Wagenen indicated before receiving admission test results that a player on the 40-man roster had previously tested positive for the coronavirus. The Mets are not commenting on the players' condition for non-baseball ailments.

Bench coach Hensley Meulens, who had missed the first four days of practice, has been at camp for the past two days. Chili Davis is the only absent member of the coaching staff – she has chosen to work remotely from her home in Arizona due to coronavirus concerns.

Jacob Rhame, who started camp with the Mets, was claimed by the Angels. The Mets added right-hander Ryley Gilliam to their group of players.

The Mets played their first intrasquad scrimmage, which lasted 2½ innings. Dellin Betances, Paul Sewald, Justin Wilson, Tyler Bashlor and Jeurys Familia watched the action from the mound.

Rojas was asked about the Mets' scheduled exhibition games against the Yankees on July 17 and 18. The first of those games is scheduled for Citi Field, and the last at Yankee Stadium.

"I can't wait to see another team," said Rojas. "I am really excited that we will face another (uniform), especially a team that we will see in the regular season six times, so it will be good for us."

It is still possible that the Mets may add a third exhibition game.

Amed Rosario has not yet become accustomed to the security protocols implemented for training.

"It has been uncomfortable, only in the sense of being so distant from the players," Rosario said through an interpreter. "It's one of the things I've been used to throughout my career and now that we can't do it, it's been awkward."