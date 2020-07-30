Mets rookie David Peterson will have his second start after a strong debut

David Peterson can circle Sunday on his calendar.

The rookie left-hander will remain in the Mets' rotation, manager Luis Rojas confirmed Wednesday, a day after Peterson claimed victory in his MLB debut with a solid start against the Red Sox.

"We talk about (Marcus) Stroman on a weekly basis, but Peterson is our fifth starter right now," Rojas said before the Mets lost to the Red Sox, 6-5, at Citi Field.

Stroman, who is on the disabled list with a torn left calf, has been throwing "full lean" bullpen sessions, according to Rojas, but the question remains when he will be healthy enough to demonstrate that he can change his position.

Peterson allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks in 5² / entradas innings against the Red Sox. His next start would also come on the road, in Atlanta.

Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner was asked what he took from Peterson's performance.

"I didn't have much to do with Petey, it was a great victory for the organization, for our player development system," said Hefner. "Petey was unfazed and was aggressive all night. I was glad to be able to witness that. ”

The Mets placed Jake Marisnick on the disabled list with a jerk on his left hamstring. Ryan Cordell was selected from the Mets' alternate training site and added to the 30-man roster. Jordan Humphreys was designated for free space allocation on the 40-man list.

Robert Gsellman (tense triceps) is expected to start facing batters during live batting practice in the next day or two, according to Rojas. Two other sidelined relievers, Brad Brach and Jared Hughes, have been pitching. Hughes has faced batters and Brach is throwing bullpen sessions.

Rojas was asked his opinion on a possible rule change that would shorten the number of innings in a double game.

"The only reason I would like that change is on the health side and perhaps for preventing the boys from being exposed for so long," said Rojas. "If we already have the theme that we want a healthy season, and the additional entry rule, playing with the 30-player roster to start with, it's all for healthy reasons. If they want to shorten two games or one game, that's why.

"(But) it's nothing I think it would change," now we're going to be more aggressive in the third inning because it's a seven-inning game "or something like that. Your headline has a pitch count and you trust the depth that it will give you. your headline and then you have guys who can come in and do different things to close a game. "