Mets to channel crowd noise at Citi Field

In a dress rehearsal for the season, music was played between at-bats and crowd chatter during Wednesday's intrasquad scrimmage at Citi Field.

And as the race racers ran to the plate, the fake crowd roared.

The Mets are among the teams, according to a club source, who plan to use that noise in their empty fan ballpark once the regular season begins. The crowd noise will join the cutouts from fans in the stands that are available to season ticket holders and others who are willing to pay a fee for custom posters.

Jeurys Familia was greeted by "Danza Kuduro", their usual input music, upon arrival at the mound. As for the noise from the crowd, Familia said they ignored it.

"I am so focused, my focus is so high on that mound that is the last thing on my mind, the sound of the fans," Familia said.

As the outfielders watered the infield after the scrimmage, "Back in the New York Groove" rang through the speakers for a test run.

Robinson Cano's potential availability for the season gained momentum as he played three innings at second base and took two at-bats in intrasquad scrimmage. Cano returned to camp Tuesday after missing a week of training for an undisclosed reason.

"He is in good shape, so we are going to progress him in innings these days," manager Luis Rojas said.

Johneshwy Fargas has a niche that could put him on a list of 30 players to start the season. Last year, Fargas stole 58 bases in the minor leagues. Fargas was on the club's radar during spring training after fighting for the cycle in a Grapefruit League game. With a rule change that will put a runner at second base to start all additional innings this season, Fargas could become a specialist.

"He can do some other things on the field and also play a quality center," said Rojas. "It's great to get him out there and work and present that speed for us and the rest of his teammates and at the same time make our pitchers work to hold him back and keep him from doing it." We are taking advantage of those guys we have. "

Brad Brach and Jared Hughes were placed on the disabled list. None of the relievers has appeared at the camp.

Gordon Beckham has not been to camp the past two days, according to Rojas. Beckham is trying to make the team a backup infielder.