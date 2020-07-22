Mets trying to find different ways to put Dominic Smith in the lineup

The expected return of Yoenis Céspedes has a drawback. You can take turns from Dominic Smith's bat.

With the arrival of the designated hitter in the National League, along with the return of Céspedes and the appearance of J.D. Davis as the likely starting left fielder, Smith's role is uncertain. He can't even count on points set as a pinch hitter, his bread and butter, with pitchers no longer hitting.

"That is why (you use) the word challenge for him to find that playing time," manager Luis Rojas said.

Rojas plans to use it in different places, as a backup for Pete Alonso at first base, in left field sometimes and in DH. The Mets would be wise not to let him languish.

After struggling to find his niche in limited action in his first two seasons with the Mets, the 25-year-old Smith was eliminated last year, with an OPS of .881 and reducing .282 / .355 / .525 with 11 home runs. and 25 RBIs in 177 at-bats. He stood out as a pinch hitter, with an OPS of 1,031, and if it weren't for a stress fracture in his left foot that cost him most of August and September, he probably would have produced even more.

It reminded the Mets of that in spring training 2.0, producing at the plate. In Tuesday's intrabox game, he hit a home run to center field, and earlier in the camp he led Marcus Stroman to the depths. Power, a criticism of his game in past years, seems to be going very well.

"He had a tremendous camp at the plate," said Rojas. "His bat is hot right now. We like it, we want to keep it, so we'll think ahead of time what days we'll definitely take it there. "

Despite the uncertainty, Smith is not concerned with his role. He will prepare as he did last year, focusing on himself and without worrying about the lineup card.

"All I know is that all I can do is have fun, bring energy and prepare for whatever situation I find myself in," he said. "That is what I am going to do. If I start that day, I will be ready. If I leave the bank in a difficult situation, I will be ready. … Many times that is why men do not succeed at this level. They are too worried for things they can't control. "

Smith is more obsessed with the new challenges that the shortened season will present for him, such as preparing to hit or enter the game amid COVID-19 social distancing protocols. For one, Smith could be sitting in the stands behind the bench. Players cannot freely enter the clubhouse as before. Only a specific number of players are allowed in certain areas at the same time. He realized how long he needs when he hit the Yankees on Saturday.

"My usual routine of what I do to prepare is obviously going to be a little bit different," Smith said. "That is something that I will have to adapt to and resolve."