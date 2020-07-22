Mets villain Chipper Jones talks about Pete Alonso and fanless baseball

Current ESPN analyst and Braves Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones, who was a Mets villain for years, discusses with Post columnist Steve Serby how MLB will tackle the pandemic and give his opinion on the teams. and New York stars ahead of the season that begins Thursday. .

Q: How would you have handled all the adjustments players have to make this season?

A: You do what you have to do. These are some circumstances that none of us thought we would have to live with. If he was still playing, obviously a decision would have to be made as to whether or not he would play. I have seven children here in the house, I have parents of 70 years who live in a property here. … Mom is healthy as a horse, but Dad struggles with his health from time to time, so we would have had a family reunion to see if it was worth going out there. I have in mind that we would all probably decide that I should go play, but that is neither here nor there. The fact is, no one knows what it's like to walk in someone else's shoes, and that's a decision they have to make. There is an opt out option from time to time, but not as many as I thought it would be. … Streaming a game for ESPN (Sunday night) in Chicago, at some points was disturbing. There are no fans, no real energy per se, so it will be a challenge for these players to put themselves in the same state of mind they would have if there were 40 or 50,000 people in the stands.

Q: Could you have survived without sunflower seeds?

A: No, I don't think so. Unfortunately, I was a saucepan. I don't recall a shift at bat in my career where I didn't have a dip, sunflower seeds, or gum in my mouth. One of those three things was like putting on the uniform or taking off the glove on the field, you had to have it to feel good.

Q: What do you think of Pete Alonso?

A: It had one of the best years I've ever seen. It seemed like he hit a home run in each game. The thing about him is that the bright lights and the pressure of playing in New York don't seem to bother him. The boy always has a smile on his face, and he always talks and talks, and it's a pleasure to see him. … Looking at it in the Home Run Derby last year, how many good things can happen to a person in a year? I know people from the Braves, Braves fans shrink every time he shows up. When it came to hitting the ball outside the stadium, no one was more efficient at doing it as well as he was.

Q: A game to win: Jacob deGrom or Gerrit Cole?

A: Yes, that's a good one. My father and godfather were coaches at Stetson University, so I will go with the town boy, the Mad Hatter, Jacob deGrom. I have to be true to my roots.

Q: What makes Gerrit Cole Gerrit Cole?

A: absolutely dirty. Bold. Last year he made some mistakes in the postseason, and they were hit, they were hit hard, and I think he has a chip on his shoulder, and that's the sign of the greats. The boys who are not satisfied with the previous season, go home in the off season and work harder to get better and better, and return with a vengeance. … It looks like he has the tiger's eye, it just seems like he's a man on a mission. If Gerrit Cole is not 1A in the Major League Baseball, he is 1B and very close to 1A, right there, grouped with deGrom.

Q: What makes deGrom, deGrom?

A: I think its evolution. He has overwhelming stuff and he can certainly get away with just throwing himself on the mound, but he's not a pitcher: he throws ***** with domineering stuff. He rarely throws a ball over the center of the plate, places his fastball very well, and then throws his secondary pitches. He learned to cut the ball, he learned to sink the ball. … Learned to curve the ball at both corners, which means you can reposition the two-seater over the inner corner to a left-hander, you can cut it inside a left-hander, you can sink the ball into the outer corner of the plate against a left-hander , and he can cut it in the outer corner. You add that with its ability to launch that split change it launches, and you have a repertoire that's 95 to 100 miles per hour that's overwhelming, and when you locate the way we all know it can, it's pretty much inconceivable.

Q: Does Aaron Judge rival any towering hitter of your day?

A: It reminds me a bit of Mark McGwire, just a giant. Actually (laughs) casts a shadow on the plate. He has a short hit, just like McGwire. You see when the Yankees come to town, the opposing teams will stay out and see the Yankees, or at least the Judge and (Giancarlo) Stanton practice batting just to see how far the ball travels. That's how it was when McGwire or (Sammy) Sosa returned to town in the day. I think he's another guy on a mission who's struggling to get back. The Yankees are certainly poised for a dominant career here in this 60-game sprint.

Q: What do you think of Jeff McNeil?

A: I think it is a stud. I think it's perfect for what the Mets need me to do. He's probably the toughest at the plate, and he's the guy who leads things at the top. I am a great admirer, I think he is a very, very solid player, but a very tough player. … It seems like he's always on base and always handles the bases well, a solid defender and a perfect table for that Mets lineup.

Q: Do you think he or someone can hit .400 this season?

A: I certainly think it is possible, and I think someone … might not reach .400, but I think we will talk about that at 40, 45, maybe even 50 game points over the course of the season. There are way too many good hitters out there now, whether it's someone like a (Christian) Yelich, who is coming off an injury and struggling to get back, a former MVP. Not only do I think he can hit close to .400, but he can also probably hit 20, more than 20 home runs in 60 games, which would make anyone the winner of an MVP trophy this year. (Cody) Bellinger, obviously McNeil, guys who are going to go out and get a lot of at-bats in 60 games, hitting the top of the lineup but they're tough, tough outs,

Q: How do you see the East of the National League?

A: very competitive. Obviously, I think the (National) world champions should be given due respect. They, of all people, know that they cannot afford to leave gate 19-31 as they did last year. Obviously with (Max) Scherzer, (Stephen) Strasburg, (Patrick) Corbin at the top of that rotation, they are going to be in a lot of games here from the start. The big question mark for them is that they have lost two huge bats in the past two years in (Bryce) Harper and (Anthony) Rendon. They have struggled in recent years, even though they solidified it last year in the bullpen. I hope they are strong if they can score a few runs to get help from the pitching staff. Let's not forget that the Atlanta Braves are the division's two defending champions. They only have one budding superstar in Ronald Ocuna, the cornerstone of their organization just returned (from COVID-19) the other day in Freddie Freeman. They got a couple of good young pitchers who are going to be on top of that rotation for a long time at (Mike) Soroka and (Max) Fried, so I hope they are very competitive. Obviously the Mets with Jacob deGrom and Pete Alonso, a very formidable lineup and rotation there. They are not sold in the Phillies or the Marlins, although every time Aaron Nola or Zack Wheeler come out, they are certainly capable of closing any lineup. I think whoever gets out of the division and eventually makes the playoffs, like the Nats did last year, will be very well prepared for the postseason.

Q: Do you think the Astros dodged a bullet because there were no fans in the stands in the wake of the poster theft scandal?

A: Oh, I don't think anyone is happier that there are no fans in the stands this year than the Houston Astros. (Laughs) I know if I was playing for them I would be happy. That's just one less distraction you have to worry about. I'm sure they tried it out in spring training before the strike. I think I heard through the vine that it was pretty bad. So imagine what it would be like with 40 or 50,000 people in the stands instead of 5 or 6,000 people in spring training. … But let's clarify the facts: this is a very, very good ball club. And whether they were hitting the trash cans or not, there is a lot of talent there, and they will be heard sometime this year in playoff time.

Q: What do you think of Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López as potential owners of the Mets?

A: I wish you luck, each one his. A-Rod has taken on the responsibility of being an entrepreneur after his game days, and more power for him. I know that he and J. Lo, Jennifer Lopez, give a new meaning to the word power couple. When he was a senior, he was a freshman, and his team beat my team for the state championship, which is why we've known each other for a long time. It has been fun watching his evolution, and I wish him well.

Q: Did you meet George Steinbrenner?

A: He actually approached me at spring training (1997 or 1998) and introduced me to Reggie Jackson. He said he was a great admirer who watched from afar. He said if (laughs) I ever came to free agency to take that into account. He always had good things to say, always very jovial and very kind to me when we passed each other at spring training.

Q: What do you think of a possible name change for the Braves?

A: We are at a point in the United States where we need to sit down and listen to everything. I am no longer affiliated with the Braves, but I am sure the Braves will discuss it and listen to what people have to say and make their decision accordingly. Whether they are the Chiefs or the Seminoles or the Indians or the Braves, they must sit down and address everyone's concerns.

Q: Describe your mindset on the field.

A: My mentality on the field was that I was the best player on the field. I learned it from my mother early in life, when she says she was having some kind of trust problem. It's that kind of confidence, that kind of loot that makes the other team know, or that other pitcher knows, hey, a tough turn at bat awaits you, and I'm going to do what I can to do my part. Win this game for my ball club. He rubbed some people the wrong way, other people respected him, but that's what gave me my advantage. He had to play with that kind of mindset, otherwise he would not have been successful.

Q: Why do Mets fans hate young Chipper Jones?

A: Because he was brash, arrogant, and with lips, and was not afraid to say. … The Mets were two games behind the wild card with two games remaining, and Cincinnati was ahead of them. We had just beaten them in the last game in our series, and I was getting off the field, and I saw a guy above our bench who had a New York jersey split in the middle: a Mets side, a Yankees side – he had a double bill cap – a Mets, a Yankees. I had always heard that you had to choose one side or the other, it was false to go to the root for both teams. So sure that the Mets weren't going to make the playoffs at the time, a reporter asked me what I thought of the Mets' chances, and I said, "Oh, I think all Mets fans can go home and put his Yankee things. " Now. "Oh my goodness, I took a little slack for that! It wasn't well received. Lo and behold, the Cincinnati Reds lose two games, the Mets win two games, the Mets then go to Cincinnati for a one-tiebreaker. game and they beat them, and now (laughs) the stage is set for that epic 1999 NLCS that ended with Kenny Rogers walking with Andruw Jones to send us to the World Series. Yes, I learned a valuable lesson right there, that's where the singing of "Larry", and ever since, whenever I landed at the La Guardia airport, I had my best behavior (laughs).

Q: You would have been perfect for New York.

A: I would have loved to have played in New York. I don't know how I would have handled the media scrutiny day after day, definitely seeing a guy like Derek Jeter from afar or a David Wright from afar and how they handled it would probably have been good for me. But obviously playing in the biggest city with the brightest lights … one thing my father always told me, he grew up being a huge Mickey Mantle fan … if you can go to that city and perform on that stage and be successful You can be successful anywhere. So every time I got off the plane at LaGuardia, it was Game 7 of the World Series for me, it didn't matter if we were playing in mid-May or the end of October.

Q: What did Braves manager Bobby Cox tell you about Mantle?

A: He played with Mickey. He always told me that Mickey was probably one of the two best athletes he had ever seen play, he also mentioned Willie Mays. He always said, "You should have seen Mickey run the bases before he hurt his knees." He said I reminded him of him early in my career.

Q: Describe David Cone in Game 3 of the 1996 World Series.

A: It really changed the course of that series. Obviously that … slider was something you had to watch out for, but he was on the downside of his career and you were really starting to see him do things differently to be successful. A change was a big part of his repertoire. I'd launch off-speed to set up the fastball. After we went there (Yankee Stadium) and managed them in the first two games, their performance in Game 3 got them back in the Series. … I didn't think we were going to lose again. The moment you start thinking that, that's when baseball hits you and hits you in the stomach and says, "Uh-uh." There are many flaws in this game, and it is waiting around the corner. Unfortunately for us, that was David Cone and the New York Yankees.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbfhESw72S4 (/ embed)

Q: Did you think the Braves would be a championship dynasty?

A: Starting spring training every year, if we don't win the World Series, the season would be disappointing. In my first five years in the league, I played in three World Series, so forgive me if I thought that was the norm, and that it would be. As long as we have (Greg) Maddux, (Tom) Glavine, (John) Smoltz and I hitting in the middle of the lineup? Yes, we will be there. But it just shows you that it doesn't work that way. … Yes, I thought we would have that championship dynasty the Yankees did, but it never came to fruition.

Q: Describe your premonition that Mike Piazza would hit that 9/11 home run.

A: Everyone was shooting for the Mets, everyone was shooting for New York City, hell, I was shooting for New York City, you know? While I was there trying to beat the Mets, without trying to lose the game, I still felt it would be appropriate if the Mets won that particular game. And for the morning idol, Mike Piazza, to be the one to deliver. … When he came up to face Steve Karsay, I'm standing in left field, disrespecting Steve Karsay, but I didn't like the match (laughs). When he touched that thing, that place exploded. It is possible that on the outside he was showing disappointment, on the inside, he was like, "Good for you, Mike Piazza". Of all the games I played in New York, that loss and that game and the atmosphere around it was one of the things I will never forget for the rest of my life.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fLGzbGGEYQ (/ embed)

Q: Describe Smoltz.

A: good at everything. He qualified for the Senior Open in golf, he's an amazing ping pong player, go out and play 200, he's an amazing basketball player. Probably one of the two or three most competitive people I have ever come across.

Q: Maddux.

A: The most disgusting human being on the planet. He sits there in his locker and thinks about how to make people laugh by being rude. And by the way, the best pitcher of our era.

Q: Glavine.

A:. He didn't throw the ball 95 miles per hour … sometimes he didn't throw it 85 miles per hour. He still won 305 games. That takes courage, determination, and a willingness to master your craft and repertoire, and I don't think anyone has ever done better than Glav.

Q: Andruw Jones.

A: The best center fielder I've ever personally seen. It made the game seem easy. Ten straight gold gloves and over 400 home runs, too. I'd love to see him enter the Hall of Fame. Ask Maddux, Glavine and Smoltz (laughs) who saved the most runs for them over the course of their career, I guarantee you Andruw Jones is at the top of their three lists.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0URGd2TN8c (/ embed)

Q: Was Mariano Rivera unanimously voted in the Hall of Fame?

A: Happily so. Simply the most dominant pitcher I've ever seen, and he pitched at one time with Maddux, (Roger) Clemens, Pedro (Martinez), Randy Johnson. There was no one more reliable than Mariano, he was the best at doing it in his position. People ask me all the time: "What was it like to face Mariano Rivera?" And the only thing I can think of to say is imagine someone throwing 95 mph chainsaws at him.

Q: Derek Jeter was a unanimous vote for the Hall of Fame.

A: It is a shame. But the bottom line is that you're a first-time Hall of Fame member of any vote. He and I became very good friends in a couple of World Baseball Classics in & # 39; 06 and & # 39; 09. I think, first of all, all the respect in the world for how you run your business. It's easy to be jealous of the fact that he plays shortstop for the Yankees, and is the Yankees captain, and has five championships with the Yankees. But then you can meet him and see how he runs his business, how he manages himself, you can't help but respect the career he's had.

Q: Jack Morris.

A: Big Game Jack. In the past, in the late 80's, early 90's, there was a boy you wanted on the mound in a must-win, and that was Jack Morris.

Q: Willie Stargell.

A: Pops was my first batting instructor in the minor league baseball. It was just a jovial teddy bear. I think the first thing he said to me was that he grabbed my bat, looked at the knob and said, "Son, I have pulled out my teeth with pieces of wood larger than this." I really realized that I was going to have to be bigger, faster and stronger to get where he wanted me to be. He said, "We'll have to hit 30 home runs in no time," and he was right.

Q: Don Baylor.

A: Don Baylor had the only spring training he ever did in 1999 on my butt. I was a guy people feared I was left-handed, but he turned to the right side at the end of games. And he said, "People don't fear you right-handed. They'll fear you this year. I don't care if you put yourself 100 times, I want you to come down third and play third for the best team in the National League: people should fear you." Obviously going out and winning the MVP that year solidified the fact that that conversation I had with Baylor made a difference.

Q: John Rocker.

A: John was a good teammate. It wasn't as loud and boisterous in the clubhouse as it was, I guess for the media. Look, he came out of the bullpen ready to do his job every time he was called. He came out of there breathing fire, and that's all you ask for as a position player, is that those guys want to win in the bullpen as much as we do. The only problem me and my teammates had was that once the Sports Illustrated article came out, John stopped talking. And that let us answer all the media questions that should have been aimed at John. We didn't ask for that attention, we didn't ask those questions, and I think the boys got a little upset with that. It was unfortunate, and John wasn't in Atlanta much longer.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjqYThEVoSQ (/ embed)

Q: Hank Aaron.

A: the king! He is the king of home runs, especially here in Atlanta. To be able to endure what he endured in his time with everything that was happening here in the United States, he is an exceptional human being, exceptional. He is a great baseball player, but he is a better human being. I am proud that he represents my organization the way he does because he is a god here in the south.

Q: Young B.B. Abbott of Jet Sports Management.

A: (laughs) B.B. He is one of the most intelligent human beings I have ever met. I have known him since he was 3 years old. I was bullied every day of my childhood. But he made me harder, and made me stronger, and made me a better player. He was two years older than me, he was better than me in everything, and he taught me how to play at a different level. I can't think of anyone I would rather take care of myself, my career, my family, my money other than that guy. He is my right hand.

Q: What is it like to raise seven children?

A: I have seven children, 22 until the end … 2. It is pure chaos (laughs). No, it has been amazing. … It is fun to see how their personalities develop in different directions.

Q: Three guests for dinner?

To: Mickey Mantle, Magic Johnson, Peyton Manning.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: "Troy".

Q: Favorite actor?

To: Tom Hanks.

Q: Favorite actress?

To: Demi Moore.

Q: Favorite singer / artist?

To: Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs.

Q: favorite food?

A: anything Italian.

Q: What do you expect your legacy to be?

A: Let people say, "That guy was a ball player." I think the title of my book ("Ballplayer") says it all. I want to be known as a winner, a guy who came out and did his job, it was a ninth part of the equation to help us win every day. I want to be a good husband, a good father, a good son. Having made a lot of mistakes earlier in my life, I hope people can look at me now and say that a boy really turned the corner and made life adjustments the same way he did on the baseball field and is a better man because of that.

Q: MVP AL selection?

A: I will go Aaron Judge.

Q: NL MVP?

To: Ronald Acuña.

Q: AL Cy Young?

A: I'm going to get off the wall, because I'm going to pick this team … they're my dark horse to win it all this year … I'm going to Charlie Morton, and I think Tampa is going to win it. all this year, really. If they can score some runs, I think they will win it all.

Q: NL Cy Young

To: Jack Flaherty.

Q: AL Rookie of the Year?

To: Luis Robert.

Q: National League Rookie of the Year?

To: Gavin Lux.