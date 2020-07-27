Mets weekend looks even worse under the circumstances

The Mets hit, pitched, and deployed poorly on Sunday night. That adds to a loss, a humiliating one, regardless of the length of the season.

It's easier to cover it up and move on when the schedule is 162 games. At 60 games, losing two-for-three to the Braves represents 5 percent of the schedule. But what else?

The Mets shouldn't wait long. Because what you had to like: Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz pitching, Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo hitting, the work of their best relievers, was overshadowed by the worrying and the worst.

Will they endure the regression of Pete Alonso and JD Davis (a 2-for-21 combined) over the weekend, with Alonso going beyond the infield limits just once in a 1-for-11, five strikeouts and three players ?

Will they get nothing close to the prime numbers of Robinson Cano and Yoenis Céspedes (a 3-for-19 combo). Cespedes had a dramatic home run in Friday's season opener and went 1-for-9 with five strikeouts otherwise.

Will they continue to fit Davis on the left and Nimmo in the center and try to overcome what they don't catch? On Sunday night, Nimmo didn't catch a ball in the center that Jake Marisnick would likely have and Davis didn't catch a left that Nimmo probably did.

Are they going to suffer more home run-soaked closer failures from Edwin Diaz, who went on strike Saturday to ensure the Mets a winning first weekend? The Mets were outscored 18-2 from the time Diaz entered the ninth inning until Sunday night's game ended mercifully.

Will they be able to conjure enough initial pitch beyond deGrom and, suppose this guy has moved up, Matz to even make an expanded eight-team NL playoff field? This is the most pressing theme after Rick Porcello shuddered in his Mets debut and Corey Oswalt looked more like he was auditioning to be a hitting practice pitcher than Marcus Stroman filler.

Porcello and Oswalt were the main piñatas, as the Mets allowed 11 extra-base hits (tied for third in franchise history) in a Braves 14-1 loss, so discouraging it could make a fan cardboard cutout cover your eyes.

"This is baseball," said Porcello, trying to quickly wash out the blowout. "We have 57 more games."

Now that's different. Usually three down means 159 to go. Not this year. Which explains why even he normally meets the rainbow in any storm Luis Rojas spoke about the urgency for the offense to collectively collect a better effort after driving five runs in 28 innings.

"We are chasing and that is leading to not hitting the ball hard and consistently," said the Mets manager.

Career scoring is a must now that the Mets are no longer a team built around their rotation. Matt Harvey imploded, Zack Wheeler left, and Noah Syndergaard needed Tommy John surgery. Stroman (calf) is going to miss at least some outings. Suddenly the Mets are from Chrome and Matz and they pray for bats. That is why the Mets need a solid Porcello.

In 2019, 61 pitchers qualified for the ERA title and Porcello's 5.52 was the worst. The Mets signed it believing that its robustness backed by a strong offense and pen would be a blessing. You have 11 more starts to validate that.

"It's been a dream of mine since I was a kid (to pitch for the Mets)," said Porcello. "That makes it very disappointing today. … It was a terrible performance. "

Porcello was damaged by his defense. Still, without the command of his trade, Porcello was tattooed by the Braves, who were 7-of-12 with three doubles and three walks. The right veteran never produced an out in the third inning and was charged with seven runs (six wins). Oswalt followed and seven of the 20 batters he faced hit the ball over 100 mph and seven crashed an extra-base hit, including three home runs.

The Mets now have four games in a row against Porcello's former team. The Red Sox have bigger rotation problems than the Mets, but they still have a strong offense even without Mookie Betts. Michael Wacha, the Met's other rotation addition of the offseason, goes to Fenway on Monday and the Mets have yet to announce Tuesday. Rojas continues to publish it publicly, perhaps waiting for Tom Seaver to come in or Stroman to limp. Now it won't be Oswalt. It could be Erasmo Ramírez.

Everything will feel better if Wacha does what Porcello couldn't do in his Mets debut, and Alonso, Davis, Cano and Cespedes wake up against that poor Boston rotation. This, after all, was just a weekend. But one weekend in a 60 game season.

Only 57 left.