Mets-Yankees reintroduce New York to team sports

The last time a notable sporting event occurred involving two teams in all five boroughs, St. John’s and Creighton left the court at halftime of the Big East men's basketball tournament on March 12 and never returned.

After more than four months, New York's team sports will return in a sense this weekend, with the Mets and Yankees playing two exhibition games signaling the proximity of the regular season. The first round is Saturday night at Citi Field.

"I know that many New Yorkers will tune into the games just by watching," said J.D. Davis the Friday before a Mets practice. "All eyes will be on that. But it is definitely a great feeling and it is going to be a great turning point in our economy, society and our country that we are starting and moving forward and shedding some light on what is happening. I hope we can release some good games. "

The Mets were two weeks away from their season opener when the COVID-19 outbreak closed spring training in March. For the past two weeks they have trained at Citi Field, and most of the work in the past few days has been in in-scale practice games.

MLB gave teams the option to play three exhibits, and the Mets and Yankees, who will play six times during the regular 60-game season, agreed to meet twice. Logistics, with a short bus ride as the trip for the visiting team, dictated the deal.

"It is an exciting time for sure," said Michael Wacha. "We are a week away from opening day, getting back on the field and getting baseball to start again, but these exhibition games are coming to that regular season." It is definitely an exciting time, not just for New York, but for the whole country and the world. "

The Mets have held dress rehearsals for the past two days, wearing full uniforms and dividing the roster by practice games. The cardboard cutouts of the fans have been placed behind the plate, with noise from the crowd and music as part of the empty stadium experience for the players.

On Friday, the team added a tent area behind the first-base shelter that will seat players during games with a social distancing effect.

"Hopefully we don't get to the point where we rush out of the stands to get a player into the game," manager Luis Rojas said. "We will definitely talk about where everyone is and learn every day sitting on the bench, kind of like the moving parts. It's a normal feeling right now, everyone keeps their distance and is able to have that camaraderie and yell at each other So it's going well, but once we play those games against the Yankees we'll have a better feeling for that. "

The Mets may be bored playing against each other, but they will resume games within the squad after the Yankees series to prepare for Friday's opening game against the Braves at Citi Field.

"It will be great to see the rival uniform come in and face each other, I think it would give the boys another test of competence," said Rojas. “(Thursday) night we had our first ball game, fully operational. All the sounds were there. The other day we just listened to the audience and got some comments that we need more, we need more sounds than that and (on Thursday night) I got great comments from the guys saying they felt like a real game. I think this will take it a step further. ”