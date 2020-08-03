Mexican national dies after apparent fall of the border wall

A 33-year-old Mexican man died in U.S. custody on Saturday about a week after falling from the United States-Mexico border wall, authorities said.

The man was found wounded in an open field near Yuma, Arizona, by agents from the US Customs and Border Protection on July 26, the agency said. He told officers that he had fallen off the wall.

First responders immediately provided first aid before transporting him to the Yuma Regional Medical Center. He died there 6 days later, CBP announced Sunday.

"We would like to express our condolences to his family," a CBP statement read.

Authorities did not reveal his identity.

In March, a 19-year-old pregnant Guatemalan woman, Mirian Stephany Girón Luna, also died after falling while trying to scale the border wall near El Paso, Texas.

Girón Luna was believed to be eight months pregnant when he fell. Her baby could not be saved.