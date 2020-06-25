Mexican triplets with coronavirus are in stable condition, says health ministry

The triplets were born in the state of San Luis Potosí, in central Mexico, and underwent coronavirus testing on June 17 in accordance with state health protocols for premature births, according to state health secretary Monica Rangel. . The test results tested positive three days later, health authorities said.

"The triplets we are monitoring are stable. They are doing well. One of them continues to use an antibiotic, but they are doing well. We hope this continues so that they can be reunited with their parents soon," Rangel said during a news conference Wednesday. . .

The parents of the triplets were negative for the coronavirus, according to Rangel. She said they have been able to see their newborn babies through video calls.

"What we should be looking at is a situation where perhaps [the virus] is transmitted through the placenta. That is not something we can be sure of. Those are theories that we have to analyze. It is a new virus. Not yet Literature is available internationally on this subject, but it will be worth reviewing, "Rangel said.