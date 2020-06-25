Mexican triplets with coronavirus are in stable condition, says health ministry

The triplets were born in the state of San Luis Potosí, in central Mexico, and underwent coronavirus testing on June 17 in accordance with state health protocols for premature births, according to state health secretary Monica Rangel. . The test results tested positive three days later, health authorities said.
"The triplets we are monitoring are stable. They are doing well. One of them continues to use an antibiotic, but they are doing well. We hope this continues so that they can be reunited with their parents soon," Rangel said during a news conference Wednesday. . .
The parents of the triplets were negative for the coronavirus, according to Rangel. She said they have been able to see their newborn babies through video calls.
"What we should be looking at is a situation where perhaps [the virus] is transmitted through the placenta. That is not something we can be sure of. Those are theories that we have to analyze. It is a new virus. Not yet Literature is available internationally on this subject, but it will be worth reviewing, "Rangel said.
CNN contacted the health services of the state of San Luis Potosí for more information on how the triplets contracted the coronavirus but have not yet received a response.
Mexico is approaching 200,000 cases of coronavirus. On Tuesday, the country recorded another daily record of confirmed cases, and the health ministry reported 6,288 new cases. That brings the country's total to 191,410.
The ministry said there were 793 new deaths from the virus, bringing the country's death toll to 23,377.
They said they were investigating various potential sources of contagion, such as the mother's breast milk. One of the babies had developed a respiratory infection but was "responding well to antibiotics," authorities said.
"Now that we have the negative result of the PCR [polymerase chain reaction] tests carried out on both parents, the case is even more relevant, not only for the research carried out by our doctors in the state, but for the global research about the behavior of the virus itself, "Rangel said.
The triplets were born at the Ignacio Morones Prieto Central Hospital.