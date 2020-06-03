Mexico and parts of Brazil reopen after closure, despite increasing cases of coronavirus





In Brazil, non-essential companies can reopen on Tuesday in the great coastal city of Rio de Janeiro.

Churches, car shops, and furniture and decor stores are allowed to open, while people will also be allowed to exercise on the city's famous waterfront and swim in the ocean. The easing of the restrictions marks the beginning of six reopening phases planned by officials.

The first phase begins when the state of Rio de Janeiro registered more than 54,000 cases of the virus and 5,462 deaths. Last week, its death toll exceeded that reported across China during the epidemic.

Brazil has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases worldwide, having registered at least 526,447 cases of the disease. Cases across the country multiplied by five in May, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health.

CNN's Chandler Thornton, Taylor Barnes, Claudia Rebaza and Amanda Watts contributed to this report.





