Mexico and parts of Brazil reopen after closure, despite increasing cases of coronavirus

In Brazil, non-essential companies can reopen on Tuesday in the great coastal city of Rio de Janeiro.
Churches, car shops, and furniture and decor stores are allowed to open, while people will also be allowed to exercise on the city's famous waterfront and swim in the ocean. The easing of the restrictions marks the beginning of six reopening phases planned by officials.
The first phase begins when the state of Rio de Janeiro registered more than 54,000 cases of the virus and 5,462 deaths. Last week, its death toll exceeded that reported across China during the epidemic.
Brazil has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases worldwide, having registered at least 526,447 cases of the disease. Cases across the country multiplied by five in May, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health.
Despite this, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro said he expected his city to "return to normal" in early August.
"If all the parameters are followed, wearing masks and avoiding crowds, we will return to normal life, to the new normality, in August," said Marcelo Crivella on Monday.
Increase in deaths in Mexico
Mexico reopened several sectors of its economy on Monday, including the mining, construction and tourism industries.
On the same day, the country topped 10,000 virus-related deaths, making it the seventh nation to do so.
Recently reported cases and deaths in Mexico continue to increase. The country has at least 93,435 registered cases of the disease, however, the authorities have promoted relief from confinement with a plan called "the new normal".
Obrador, who has not traveled since late March, said Mexico's economy had to reopen "for the good of the people." He added that the relaxation of the confinement should be handled with caution and care.
Mexico has registered the second highest number of deaths in Latin America.
A new epicenter
Other Latin American countries continue to apply strict blocking measures.
Chile, which also remains under strict restrictions, has also been seriously affected by the virus with at least 105,158 cases.
And on Monday, the World Health Organization said that Central and South America had become "intense transmission zones" for the virus.
"Five of the 10 countries in the world that reported the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours are in the Americas: Brazil, the United States, Peru, Chile and Mexico," said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the Program of WHO Health Emergencies.
Ryan said the world had previously focused on South Asia and Africa as possible critical hotspots for Covid-19.
Now "to a certain extent, the situation in those two environments remains difficult, but … stable," he said. "Clearly, the situation in many South American countries is far from stable. There has been a rapid increase in cases, and those systems are under increasing pressure."
"It would certainly characterize that Central and South America, in particular, have become the areas of intense transmission of this virus as we speak," he added. "I don't think we have reached the peak in that transmission, and at this point, I cannot predict when we will."
CNN's Chandler Thornton, Taylor Barnes, Claudia Rebaza and Amanda Watts contributed to this report.