Mexico and parts of Brazil reopen after closure, despite increasing cases of coronavirus

In Brazil, non-essential companies can reopen on Tuesday in the great coastal city of Rio de Janeiro.

Churches, car shops, and furniture and decor stores are allowed to open, while people will also be allowed to exercise on the city's famous waterfront and swim in the ocean. The easing of the restrictions marks the beginning of six reopening phases planned by officials.

The first phase begins when the state of Rio de Janeiro registered more than 54,000 cases of the virus and 5,462 deaths. Last week, its death toll exceeded that reported across China during the epidemic.

Brazil has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases worldwide, having registered at least 526,447 cases of the disease. Cases across the country multiplied by five in May, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health.

Despite this, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro said he expected his city to "return to normal" in early August.

"If all the parameters are followed, wearing masks and avoiding crowds, we will return to normal life, to the new normality, in August," said Marcelo Crivella on Monday.

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro He has repeatedly ignored the advice of the country's medical authorities by participating in protests and shaking hands with supporters.
He also dismissed the threat of coronavirus in March, calling it a "little flu."

Increase in deaths in Mexico

Mexico reopened several sectors of its economy on Monday, including the mining, construction and tourism industries.

On the same day, the country topped 10,000 virus-related deaths, making it the seventh nation to do so.

Recently reported cases and deaths in Mexico continue to increase. The country has at least 93,435 registered cases of the disease, however, the authorities have promoted relief from confinement with a plan called "the new normal".

To mark the change, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador We started a tour on Monday in the state of Quintana Roo, where Cancun is located.
Mass testing will not happen in Mexico. This is what the government wants

Obrador, who has not traveled since late March, said Mexico's economy had to reopen "for the good of the people." He added that the relaxation of the confinement should be handled with caution and care.

Mexico has registered the second highest number of deaths in Latin America.

Other countries that reopened in the region include Ecuador, where some international and domestic flights resumed from June 1.

A new epicenter

Other Latin American countries continue to apply strict blocking measures.

The President of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, has extended the national emergency of the country until the end of June. Peru closed its borders in mid-March, but has registered at least 170,039 cases of coronavirus.

Chile, which also remains under strict restrictions, has also been seriously affected by the virus with at least 105,158 cases.

And in The SaviorThe government has been sending people who break the virus-related curfew to "quarantine centers," a measure declared unconstitutional by the country's Supreme Court.
In late May, the Pan American Health Organization declared Latin America as the new global epicenter of coronavirus.

And on Monday, the World Health Organization said that Central and South America had become "intense transmission zones" for the virus.

Politics and poverty hinder Covid-19's response in Latin America

"Five of the 10 countries in the world that reported the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours are in the Americas: Brazil, the United States, Peru, Chile and Mexico," said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the Program of WHO Health Emergencies.

Ryan said the world had previously focused on South Asia and Africa as possible critical hotspots for Covid-19.

Now "to a certain extent, the situation in those two environments remains difficult, but … stable," he said. "Clearly, the situation in many South American countries is far from stable. There has been a rapid increase in cases, and those systems are under increasing pressure."

"It would certainly characterize that Central and South America, in particular, have become the areas of intense transmission of this virus as we speak," he added. "I don't think we have reached the peak in that transmission, and at this point, I cannot predict when we will."

CNN's Chandler Thornton, Taylor Barnes, Claudia Rebaza and Amanda Watts contributed to this report.



