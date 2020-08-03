Mexico arrests the alleged head of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel & # 39; El Marro & # 39;





Federal and state authorities arrested Yépez Ortiz in the central state of Guanajuato, according to a joint statement issued by the Guanajuato government and the Mexican Ministry of Public Security.

At least five other people were detained in the joint operation, and a businesswoman who had been kidnapped was rescued, according to the statement.

The Minister of Security of Mexico, Alfonso Durazo, confirmed the arrest of Yépez Ortiz through Twitter and added that he was detained through an arrest warrant for "organized crime and theft of fuel."

In a video posted on his Twitter account , Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador praised the arrest.

"The Ministry of National Defense, with the support of the local government, achieved this very important arrest," said López Obrador. "We need to continue addressing the causes that provoke violence. We say no to corruption and impunity." López Obrador has been criticized for his non-combative approach to organized crime, after campaigning on a strategy he called "hugs, no bullets" or hugs, no bullets. Last October, authorities briefly detained Ovidio Guzmán, son of the former head of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán. But he was released hours later, after gunmen from the cartel took several security officers hostage and paralyzed the northern city of Culiacán. And in March, López Obrador was widely criticized for shaking hands, amid coronavirus restrictions, with the mother of "El Chapo" during a visit to the state of Sinaloa. Yépez Ortiz had been wanted for months, with Mexican authorities targeting his family and his close circle amid growing violence in Guanajuato, territory controlled by the cartel. The Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel has obtained most of its income from extortion and fuel theft. A territorial war for control of the area between the group and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel has sparked a wave of brutal and deadly attacks. Guanajuato sees an average of about 10 homicides per day. In the first half of this year, the state recorded at least 1,691 homicides, according to government data, making it the deadliest state in Mexico. In Spanish: José Antonio Yépez Ortiz is arrested in Mexico





