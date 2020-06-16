Mexico temporarily prohibits workers from going to Canada due to coronavirus

"This is a temporary pause to determine the circumstances surrounding the security conditions on the farms," ​​said Oscar Mora, a spokesman for the Mexican embassy in Ottawa.

More than 60,000 migrant workers travel to Canada each year to perform seasonal jobs in the agricultural industries. A temporary ban means that up to 5,000 Mexican workers are waiting to come to Canada.

Ambassador Juan José Gómez Camacho, on behalf of the Mexican government, has been in daily communication with the Canadian government to try to understand why and how hundreds of Mexican workers have been infected with Covid-19, weeks after completing a mandatory quarantine of 14 days. in Canada, Mora said.

CNN has confirmed that two migrant workers from Mexico have died in recent weeks and that dozens more have been treated at the hospital.