Miami Beach Mayor Wants To Ban Alcohol Sales After Midnight, Change City Party Scene

Mayor Dan Gelber, D-Fla., Is taking drastic steps to clean up Miami Beach, and could include restricting alcohol sales after midnight.

The new measure is part of the 59-year-old mayor's rebranding proposal, which aims to turn South Beach into an "Art Deco Cultural District" rather than a party destination. If the City Commission approves the plan, the bars would have to start their last alcohol call at 12 a.m. compared to 5 a.m. current that the entertainment district has.

Nightlife establishments wishing to serve alcohol after this designated time must submit a request for the prolonged sale of alcohol to the Beverage Control Board. Under the proposal, venues that get approved for an alcohol extension would have to meet additional requirements like paid police on site, have codes of conduct, or agreements not to host promoted parties.

The Beverage Control Board would also have the power to revoke extensions if necessary.

Grocery and convenience stores serving bottled alcohol would also be required to cut sales earlier, at 5 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

The new alcohol measures Gelber hopes to pass are meant to curb "misbehavior" stemming from excessive alcohol use, he explained in a YouTube video posted Tuesday. He added that alcohol has been linked to high crime rates against South Beach visitors.

In his own words, Gelber said the city is "a victim of its own success" and compared the area to a "Bourbon Beachfront Street," New Orleans' bustling nightlife area is widely known.

"The worst thing of all is that it is not the brand that we have promoted in other places in our city and we should not tolerate it," he said. "So we will no longer have an entertainment district, we will have an art deco cultural district or some similar name that reflects the status of our city as a true artistic and cultural destination."

The Democratic mayor noted that he had previously tried to fix the entertainment district by toning it down with standards of conduct issued for coffee table permits, ordered ordinances to stop party promotions during high-impact weekends, removed noise exemptions that contributed to a noisy atmosphere and best law enforcement practices to monitor the area. In addition, his administration had launched a counterprogramme to control South Beach and reduce crime.

However, Gelber said these efforts have not been enough to bring down the "raucous dynamics of our entertainment district."

Miami attracted 24.2 million visitors in 2019, generating $ 17.9 billion for the local economy, according to a report from the 2019 Visitor Industry Overview of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

In the same report, a visitor survey showed that only three percent of national and international travelers cited nightlife, bars, and clubs as the "most loved" part of their trip.