Miami-Dade County Florida is seeing a 74% increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy reported that the state's daily positivity rate for Covid-19 testing is 2.23%, which he said is an improvement in the past few days. That percentage is for tests conducted on July 6.

Murphy also announced that the transmission rate has been reduced to 0.98%.

New Covid-19 cases have slightly increased to 367. That's more than 335 announced Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey since March 4 is 176,628.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the state is now 13,352, with probable deaths at 1,947.

The governor has urged residents to get out and get tested because he says the more tests, the more accurate the amount will be.

There are currently 244 Covid-19 test sites across the state, and on Monday and Tuesday, the state partnered with Montclair to provide free tests for coronavirus, Murphy said.

"Daily positivity and transmission rate, or RT, are the two most significant measurements we have of the spread of this virus across the state," said Murphy. "Powering these two metrics are the results of coronavirus tests that are recorded every day."

Note: The above figures were released by the New Jersey governor's office and may not exactly match in real time with the CNN database pulled from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Monitoring Project.