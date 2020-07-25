Miami-Dade County Tops 100,000 Covid-19 Cases

Alejandro Cegarra / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Friday that if face masks were considered to help, he would. "

When asked by a journalist why he does not wear a face mask and how that message would influence people, López Obrador said it is not "scientifically proven."

The World Health Organization and public health experts have emphasized that masks are one of the most effective tools to help combat the pandemic.

López Obrador said that the country's Ministry of Health, led by Dr. Jorge Alcocer and Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, advised him not to wear a face mask.

"The main point of the whole campaign has been the & # 39; safe distance & # 39 ;, and we have taken care of this. Dr. Alcocer and López-Gatell have told me that I do not need to wear a mask if I keep the distance, in places where it is necessary, I will use it, "said López Obrador.

Some context: The Mexican Ministry of Health reported 7,573 new cases of the new coronavirus on Friday, bringing the country's total to 378,285.

López Obrador has said the high numbers are due to "increased testing and delayed reporting," although Mexico has one of the lowest testing rates of any large country worldwide.