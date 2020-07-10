Miami-Dade Mayor defends rollback of reopens, says people should "just follow the rules"

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez joined "The Story" on Thursday to discuss the increase in the area in coronavirus cases and the steps it has taken to combat the spread.

"We are [seeing] an increase in the number of people going to the hospital, even though they are younger. And there are days, you know, the length of stays is shorter," Giménez told host Trace Gallagher. "So the positivity rate is really what we need to start reducing. And that's why we issued a curfew order last week to stop social activity, because I think that's driving a lot [of the increase]."

"We closed the interior dining rooms of restaurants in Miami-Dade today," added Giménez. "We are taking additional measures … mandatory and additional measures and enforcement measures to see that people comply with the rules because … if they just follow the rules, we would not be in this situation."

The mayor issued an emergency order on Monday limiting restaurants to take-out and delivery services, with the exception of establishments that offer outdoor dining.

"It is the only industry that I know of that has to take off the mask to do what a restaurant is [there], eat and drink," said Giménez. "And we all know now, you know, science tells us that the virus stays in the air and indoors for hours. So it's a very risky business."

Gallagher pressured Giménez about the science that led to his decision.

The mayor repeated that a high positive test rate is the reason why officials are concerned that restaurants are helping to spread the virus.

"We already have a positivity rate of over 25 percent here in Miami-Dade County," he said. "That means that when you're in a restaurant, chances are a lot of people in that restaurant are positive for COVID-19, spreading germs indoors. That's incredibly dangerous."