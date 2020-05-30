Miami Dolphins Stadium is turning into a huge drive-in cinema

The Miami Dolphins stadium is being tapped since no one is going to play soccer there for a while. The NFL team recently announced that it will reuse Hard Rock Stadium as a massively drive-in movie theater temporarily, capable of accommodating more than 200 cars for a single exhibition. A second smaller screen is also being set up on the property.

This new company is called The Outdoor Theaters in Hard Rock. The big screen is, according to some photos, inside the stadium itself, with a car park where the soccer field would normally be to see the massive screens that are already in place. There is also a smaller outdoor venue located in the Plaza Sur on the property. This is intended to accommodate smaller groups for viewing content on a large screen. Both screens will showcase classic Miami Dolphins content from the team's 54-year history, as well as classic movies, concerts, graduation ceremonies and other events.

A timeline has yet to be released, but is expected to be revealed soon. The stadium screen may contain up to 230 cars. Customers will be able to order and pay for car dealerships online that will then be delivered to them. Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice President and CEO Tom Garfinkel said this.

"We have spent several weeks planning this in order to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts and celebrate 2020 graduates. It is a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences. together, and we are trying to provide options for everyone, where they can be socially distant and socially safe at the same time. "

While it's not as flamboyant as watching a movie in a stadium that usually hosts NFL games, theaters have seen a massive resurgence in recent months. Most theaters in the United States have been closed since mid-March, leaving people with little choice. The few cars that remained open in the country saw an increase in business, prompting others to establish locations on the go. Because it doesn't take much more than a screen, projector, and empty parking lot, setting up a basic driving experience isn't as complicated as putting together a traditional theater.

As for traditional theater chains like AMC and Regal, theaters are expected to try to reopen in July. Social distancing measures will be implemented, with staggered seating and additional sanitation between evaluations. Neither chain has fully revealed their reopening plans at this time. If this works in Miami, perhaps other sports teams will do the same and use these spaces in other ways. This news was previously reported by The Morning Call.

Topics: NFL