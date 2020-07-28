Miami Marlins coronavirus outbreak: four more MLB players test positive

In the past week, ESPN reports that the team has had 17 people test positive.

CNN has contacted the Marlins and MLB to confirm and update the team's status.

The team did not travel back to Miami on Sunday after a three-game series in Philadelphia, but stayed overnight for more tests.

The Marlins 'opening game against the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees' game with the Phillies, both scheduled for Monday night, were postponed.

On Monday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred asked if there was a point within the league or team to cause the schedule to close: "I think a team that lost a number of players that made it completely non-competitive would be a problem that we would have to tackle and think about making a change, whether that closed part of the season, the whole season, that depends on the circumstances. "

"Same thing for the entire league. You get to a certain point throughout the league where it becomes a health threat and we would certainly close at that point."

Before the Marlins game Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Marlins discovered that starting pitcher Jose Urena would not be available to play.

Urena had tested positive for Covid-19, according to various media including ESPN and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

But the players decided in a group chat to play the game anyway, Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas said in a video call with reporters.

"We made the decision that we are going to continue to do this and we are going to continue to be responsible and just play the game as hard as we can," Rojas said.

The Marlins won the game, 11-6.

Florida over the weekend became the state with the second-highest number of official coronavirus cases, surpassing New York, the country's epicenter at the start of the pandemic.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the return of professional sports could not have come at a worse time, as cases in the United States continue to rise, with more than 4 million cases confirmed.

The 60-game shortened MLB season is free of viewers. It introduces new non-traditional rules, including a ban on spitting, to prevent the spread of the virus.