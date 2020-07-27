Miami Marlins postpone trip home amid fear of virus outbreak

The Miami Marlins scratched right-hander Jose Urena from his scheduled start Sunday in Philadelphia and delayed his trip home after the game amid concerns about a possible coronavirus outbreak within the team.

No reason was given for Urena to be scratched in the series finale, which Miami won 11-6.

Manager Don Mattingly said the Marlins decided to wait until Monday to leave Philadelphia, and that they planned to arrive in Miami hours before their first game against Baltimore. The journey can be made while multiple players remain in Philly.

"The boys who tested positive were quarantined here in Philadelphia," Mattingly said. The team made no squad moves after the game.

Miami wide receiver Jorge Alfaro entered the disabled list hours before the season opener opened Friday in Philadelphia. The Marlins did not give a reason, but said they expected Alfaro to return this season.

The team's poor health raised new questions about MLB's ability to end the season during a pandemic. In Cincinnati, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt ill on Sunday, the day after a teammate entered the disabled list because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marlins' decision to postpone their flight home was made with family members in mind.

"We felt more comfortable flying in a group later," Mattingly said. "We are talking about these guys traveling back home with their families and their children, and that is why we want to be safe."

Some Marlins players texted each other about the team's health problems before Sunday's game, but there was no talk of refusing to play, shortstop Miguel Rojas said.

"That was never our mindset," said Rojas. "We knew this could happen at some point. We got to the stadium ready to play. "

Mattingly said: "It is fair to say that the boys are concerned about things. They want to know how they feel about the situation to be heard. I think it is fair. We are talking about health."

Right-hander Robert Dugger said he found out at 8:30 a.m. that he would replace Urena. Dugger said the Marlins are prepared for the uncertainty that comes with trying to keep a season during a pandemic.

"There is nothing we can really do," he said. "It is out of our control. We just do the best we can with the masks and social distancing and all that, and we hope for the best. ”

The Marlins played exhibition games in Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Braves, who have since been without their two best receivers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud, after both players showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Mattingly declined to say if he thought the Marlins' health problems were related to the Atlanta stop. But he said he will be happy to return to Miami, even though it is a hot spot for the pandemic.

"It feels safer in Miami than anywhere else," said Mattingly. “You feel safe at the ballpark; I feel safe with my surroundings going home. It's so much scarier on the road. "