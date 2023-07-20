An 18-year-old mother from Miami, Florida, is facing charges after allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son. According to reports, the mother, who has not been named, used a fake hitman website to arrange the murder of her child.

The mother reportedly agreed to pay $3,000 for the hitman’s services. However, the hitman was an undercover police officer alerted to the mother’s plot by a concerned citizen.

The mother was arrested and charged with solicitation to commit murder and using a computer to commit a crime. She is currently being held in jail without bail.

According to reports, the mother had been struggling with mental health issues and sought help from a therapist. It is unclear if the mother’s mental health played a role in her decision to try to have her child killed.

