Miami organizer Black Lives Matter faces felony charges after being accused of stealing the flag from a pro-Trump motorcade: report

A Miami Black Lives Matter organizer faces felony charges after being accused of stealing a flag from a pro-Trump motorcade, according to a Miami Herald report.

Jonathan Gartrelle, 31, was arrested Monday night and released early Tuesday morning after posting bail. He is accused of robbery and escape, as well as misdemeanors of resisting an officer without violence and obstructing a public street.

According to the Herald, Gartrelle said the charges were "exaggerated," and that he took two Trump flags from parked cars and threw them on the ground, never stealing them.

"His goal is to keep me in jail for two weeks, to be beaten by some officers and to distract me from the movement," said Gartrelle.

Police footage showed Gartrelle was hit by a black SUV during the caravan Saturday after standing in front of the vehicle on the road.

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Dávila told the Herald that Gartrelle refused the aid and did not want to press charges.

"The police are not talking to anyone or looking for any vehicles in reference to the incident," said Dávila.

According to a police report of the incident obtained by the store, a Miami police officer said he saw Gartrelle meet the crowd on the sidewalk after the incident, then return to traffic and "was observed removing flags pinned on passing vehicles, damaging and discarding them along the way. "

The officer wrote that he attempted to arrest Gartrelle, who escaped.

Later, a woman who had been in the passenger seat of a white Mercedes told police that Gartrelle was the one who ripped a flag from her hand, according to the report, although she did not identify what type of flag she had been holding.

The arrest report noted that Miami police used videos on Gartrelle's Instagram account to build a case against him, according to the Herald.

The identity of the driver in the black SUV remains unknown.

Gartrelle is demanding an investigation into the incident, according to a post on his Facebook page.

"If you're in Miami, let's find the guy who tried to run me over … I'd love to meet him," Gartrelle said.

Gartrelle's supporters have established a new advocacy group called Justice for Miami and are demanding that prosecutors drop the charges against Gartrelle and other protesters.

In a statement, the group told the Miami Herald that "Miami police are threatening the victim of a life-threatening vehicle assault with 30 years in prison simply because they disagree with the speech to which they are constitutionally entitled" and that "Instead of offering help or chasing the violent perpetrator of hitting and fleeing, the police threatened to arrest Gartrelle for the damage his body caused to the motorcade of the vehicle."

Gartrelle and the Miami Police Department did not immediately respond to FOX News' requests for comment.

Police have stepped up their arrests in recent weeks as civil unrest across the country continues as a result of the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis while in police custody on May 25.