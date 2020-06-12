Miami Police Suggest Nonessential Businesses Near George Floyd Protests

The Miami Police Department suggested that nonessential businesses close Friday before a planned protest against downtown police brutality in anticipation of disruptions to business operations and heavy traffic.

A large crowd began to gather near the Torch of Friendship on busy Biscayne Boulevard around 3 p.m., with police standing nearby.

"The expected assistance is unknown, but there may be significant disruptions to vehicle and pedestrian traffic and business operations," said a police statement posted on Twitter. "We suggest that non-core businesses close no later than 2 p.m. this afternoon."

The statement did not say which companies were considered non-essential. The center's courts also received an evacuation notice due to the planned road closure, WTVJ-TV reported.

Like other cities across the country, Miami has seen large gatherings to protest racial injustice and the death of George Floyd. Clashes between police and protesters have sometimes escalated, resulting in violent clashes.

Seven people were arrested during a protest at the center this week after the statues of Christopher Columbus and Ponce de León were allegedly defaced.

The Miami chapter of Black Lives Matters organized the rally on Friday. Two more meetings were planned in the area over the weekend.