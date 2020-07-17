Miami will stop warning people not to comply with the mask mandate

To eliminate the spread of the new coronavirus, governments must synchronize the blocks, a new model shows.

The model, published Friday in the journal Science, found that when intermittent locks were synchronized across Europe, half of the locks were needed to finish community broadcast across the continent.

1,200 simulations were performed by Nick Ruktanonchai, an infectious epidemiologist at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom. To create the models, Ruktanonchai and his team used mobile phone data provided by Vodaphone and Google that can show contact rates between people, combined with different intervention scenarios.

The details: When the team ran a scenario that synchronized four three-week lock cycles across countries in Europe, the spread of Covid-19 was eliminated 90% of the time.

When the locks were not synchronized, the community spread of the disease was removed only 5% of the time. When the locks are lifted early or unevenly, people interact and the disease spreads.

The authors argue that this information is generalizable to other parts of the world, including the United States. They believe that national governments should coordinate pandemic preparedness efforts to move forward.