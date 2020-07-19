Michael Avenatti is bankrupt, unable to pay legal fees, says attorney

Michael Avenatti is bankrupt and unable to pay his legal fees, says the California attorney who has represented the discredited attorney for more than a year.

Dean Steward filed a motion in federal court Saturday detailing Avenatti's financial problems and is now asking taxpayers for help covering his costs.

"The bottom line is that Mr. Avenatti has run out of funds and faces a complex trial that lasts up to six weeks," Steward wrote in a filing with the federal judge overseeing one of Avenatti's three ongoing criminal cases.

This is not the first time that Avenatti has encountered legal or monetary issues in the case. For a brief period last year, Avenatti was represented by attorneys at the federal public defender's office after his hired attorney left. It was then that Steward, whom Avenatti called "incredibly well qualified," entered the case.

"but the advance has been exhausted a long time ago and the defendant does not have the funds to pay for an attorney," says Steward. You are proposing to remain an Avenatti attorney and receive payment in accordance with current standards for indigent clients.

"Such an agreement would save considerable taxpayer funds, by starting over with new … attorneys."

A detail of Avenatti's financial difficulties was also presented in court, but under the seal of public opinion and, for now, also of prosecutors. It was not immediately clear when Judge James Selna in Los Angeles would rule on the matter.

Avenatti, like many other inmates, was allowed to leave federal custody due to coronavirus concerns. Since April, he has lived in the home of a childhood friend in Southern California under strict court-imposed rules.

That friend was recently forced to answer questions to determine if Avenatti had violated those terms, such as through the inadmissible use of Internet-capable devices.

Selna seemed satisfied with the friend's responses and said Avenatti's conduct "does not warrant any action at this time."

The disgraced lawyer faces three dozen charges of fraud, tax evasion and other alleged crimes. He was convicted in February of trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike and is also accused of defrauding money from Stormy Daniels, his most famous client.

Avenatti has yet to be sentenced in the Nike case and is awaiting trial in the other two.