Michael C. Hall is an American actor who is best known for his role as the titular character in the television series Dexter. Hall was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, and attended Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana. After graduation, he moved to New York City to pursue a career in acting. He has appeared in numerous stage productions, including Broadway shows such as Cabaret and Chicago. He has also had roles in films such as Paycheck and The Rocker. In addition to his work on Dexter, Hall has also directed episodes of the show Six Feet Under and starred in the film Game 6.

Michael C. Hall was born in Raleigh, North Carolina on February 1, 1971. His father was a businessman and his mother was a teacher. He has two younger brothers. Hall attended Ravenscroft School, where he was active in drama and theater. He then studied at Earlham College and the Juilliard School, where he majored in drama.

Hall made his television debut in the soap opera One Life to Live in 1997. He appeared in several Off-Broadway productions before appearing on Broadway in 1999 in the play Cabaret opposite Alan Cumming and Natasha Richardson. In 2001, Hall starred in the HBO series Six Feet Under as David Fisher, a gay funeral director struggling to come to terms with his sexuality. The show was a critical and commercial success, earning Hall Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for his performance.

In 2006, Hall starred as Dexter Morgan, a serial killer who specializes in killing other murderers, in the Showtime series Dexter. The show was a huge hit, earning Hall multiple awards and nominations for his performance, including Golden Globes and Emmys.

Since 2013, Hall has starred as Dr. Frederick Chilton in the NBC series Hannibal. He has also appeared in films such as Paycheck (2003), Gamer (2009), Cold Souls (2009), Peep World (2010), Safe (2012) and Kill Your Darlings (2013).

He made his television debut in 1996 with a guest appearance on the NBC drama Homicide: Life on the Street. Hewent on to have supporting roles in a number of films including Peacock (2010) and The Trouble with Bliss (2011). In 2011, he began starring as the titular character in Dexter, which ran for eight seasons until 2013. For his role in Dexter, Hall won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama in 2010.

Since 2014, he has starred as John Doe / Jonah Bishop / Peter Fincham on the Cinemax series Banshee. In 2015, he had a recurring role as Dr. Oliver Thredson / Bloody Face on the FX horror anthology series American Horror Story: Asylum; his performance earned him a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Hall attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where he studied drama. After graduation, he worked extensively in regional theater before moving to Los Angeles in 1996 to pursue a career in television and film.

He has been married twice; first to actress Amy Spanger from 2002 to 2006, and then to writer/producer Jennifer Carpenter from 2008 to 2011. He currently resides in Los Angeles with his partner, Morgan MacGregor.

Hall’s first professional role was in the play Macbeth at the Manhattan Theatre Club in 1992. He went on to appear in several Off-Broadway productions, including Timon of Athens and Cymbeline at the Public Theater. His television debut came in 1994 with a guest appearance on the NBC legal drama Law & Order.

More recently, Hall has appeared on Broadwayin plays such as Will Eno’s Middletown (2015) and Simon Stephens’ The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time (2016). He also starred opposite Jennifer Carpenterin USA Network’s limited series Psychopaths(2017).

In addition to his work on television, Hall has also appeared in several films. His film credits include roles in Paycheck (2003), The Ring (2002), Gamer (2009),Cold In July (2014) and The Defeated Season 2.

Hall got his start in acting while attending Carnegie Mellon University. He appeared in a number of stage productions while at CMU, including The Crucible and Cymbeline. After graduation, he moved to New York City to pursue his acting career full time. He quickly landed roles in Off-Broadway productions and began to make a name for himself as a stage actor.

More recently, Hall has starred as Sherlock Holmes on CBS’s Elementary since 2012. He has brought new life to the iconic detective, infusing him with humor and intelligence while still staying true to the original literary character created by Arthur Conan Doyle.

Michael C. Hall is one of the most successful actors working today thanks to his impressive body of work on both stage and screen

Michael C. Hall is an American actor known for his roles in stage productions such as Cabaret and Macbeth. He has also appeared in films and television shows, including Dexter and Six Feet Under.