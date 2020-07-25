Michael Cohen returns home to serve the rest of his sentence.

Cohen was released from Otisville Federal Prison in New York State on Friday afternoon. He was picked up by his son, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Wearing a mask, blazer, and baseball cap, Cohen said nothing to the media outside his building.
Danya Perry, a lawyer for Cohen, said Friday that "Mr. Cohen is extremely pleased that the court upheld his fundamental constitutional right to speak freely and publicly."
The judge ordered that Cohen be released at 2 p.m. ET Friday to home confinement. Cohen was required to have a coronavirus test before leaving prison.
Cohen's return home is the latest chapter in his legal saga. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax fraud, lied to Congress, and violated campaign finances by secretly facilitating the payment of money to two women who alleged past affairs with the President. Trump has denied having relationships with women.
Cohen was released on license in late May as part of a release program conducted by the Bureau of Prisons to address the coronavirus pandemic.
A New York Post photographer captured Cohen dining at a restaurant near his apartment with his wife and another couple in early July. Cohen said that did not violate the terms of his release.
The following week, Cohen informed the court that he would be transferred to his home and equipped with an electronic monitoring device. He opposed many of the conditions and was later detained.