Michael Cohen returns home to serve the rest of his sentence.

Cohen's homecoming follows a federal judge's ruling Thursday that the Justice Department had retaliated against Cohen for a revealing book he is writing about Trump when he held him in custody earlier this month.

Cohen was released from Otisville Federal Prison in New York State on Friday afternoon. He was picked up by his son, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Wearing a mask, blazer, and baseball cap, Cohen said nothing to the media outside his building.

Danya Perry, a lawyer for Cohen, said Friday that "Mr. Cohen is extremely pleased that the court upheld his fundamental constitutional right to speak freely and publicly."