Michael Cohen sues AG Barr after being sent back to prison

Michael Cohen is suing Attorney General William Barr, alleging that he was returned to prison because he refused to put the cyst in his revealing book on President Trump.

Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison for tax evasion, bank fraud and lying to Congress, was released in May after a year due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus inside Otisville prison.

But Cohen was locked up again on July 9 after a former The Post photographer was caught by a Post photographer eating at a Manhattan restaurant.

Federal officials said he violated the terms of his home confinement and thrown him into solitary confinement in Otisville.

But Cohen, 53, claims in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan on Monday that he was locked up because he refused to cancel plans to publish a behind-the-scenes book that would make Trump "a cheat, a liar, a swindler, a racist, ”the lawsuit said.

"During the leave, Mr. Cohen repeatedly made public his intention to publish his book on President Trump soon," the claim says.

"On July 2, 2020, he tweeted that he was putting the finishing touches on what promised to be a revealing book about his experience with Mr. Trump."

"Only a week later, on July 9, 2020, United States probation officers, working on behalf of the (Bureau of Prisons), filed an unconstitutional complaint with Mr. Cohen: as a condition of his release, a release that BOP had already determined was necessary to protect Mr. Cohen's health: he had to accept a complete ban on speaking or by any means of any kind, including through a book. "

Cohen said he "did not refuse," but asked for clarification on the bans.

"Probation officers told Mr. Cohen that they would execute those requests" on the chain "to superiors in BOP," the lawsuit said. Instead, Mr. Cohen was sent to FCI Otisville, where he remains in solitary confinement today. "

The 21-page lawsuit, which names Barr and two federal prison officials, also claims that Cohen's health is now at risk due to the spread of the deadly pandemic behind bars.

Cohen is asking the court to return him to jail and reimbursement of the legal fees.