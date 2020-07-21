Michael Cohen sues AG Barr, claims he was sent back to prison to keep Trump from saying it all

The ACLU and attorneys for Michael Cohen announced a lawsuit Monday against United States Attorney General William Barr and others for allegedly violating Cohen's First Amendment rights when it was forwarded earlier this month.

"He is being held in retaliation for his protected speech, including drafting a manuscript of the book that is critical of the President, and recently made public his intention to publish that book soon, shortly before the next election," the petition said.

Cohen, the former personal attorney for President Trump, was ordered into custody earlier this month after reports said he "disagreed with the terms of the Federal Location Monitoring" in Manhattan. The New York Post obtained photos of Cohen at a restaurant in New York City. A source told the newspaper: "That dinner caught the attention of those in [the Bureau of Prisons] who feel that he was released without permission only because of the coronavirus situation, but that he is acting as if he were a free man and not under supervision".

Cohen's attorneys refuted the claim, saying Cohen disagreed with the condition of his confinement at home that prohibited him from speaking to the media and publishing a revealing book in which he began working in federal prison. The rules also prohibited him from "posting to social media," the records show.

The attorneys filed a Habeas Corpus Petition Order, which is used when attorneys seek to question whether an inmate's detention is legal. The petition said that Cohen is currently being held in solitary confinement at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a Fox News investigation.

Cohen's campaign finance charges related to his efforts to organize payments during the 2016 presidential race to prevent porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from broadcasting claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the issues.

