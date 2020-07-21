Michael Cohen sues Attorney General William Barr for retaliation in latest attempt to get out of prison

In a court filing Monday night against Attorney General William Barr, the head of the Bureau of Prisons, and the director of Otisville Federal Prison, New York, Cohen's attorneys alleged that the Justice Department retaliated against Cohen for writing a book over the years. worked for Trump, violating his First Amendment right to freedom of expression. The American Civil Liberties Union joined Cohen in the lawsuit.

"The First Amendment prohibits the Defendant from jailing Mr. Cohen in retaliation for writing a book about the President and for trying to publish that book soon," Cohen's attorneys wrote in the court filing.

"The government's effort to exercise prior restraint on Mr. Cohen's book is only the latest in the efforts of the Trump Administration to censor speech that is negatively reflected in Trump or his Administration," he said.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

Cohen has been held in solitary confinement at Otisville Federal Prison after he was sent back to prison on July 9 when he opposed a provision in his internment agreement that would have prohibited his use of social media and his commitment. with the media, including books.

The filing is the latest in an unusual series of twists surrounding Cohen's sentence since he pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax fraud, made false statements to Congress, and made it easy to secretly pay money to two women who allegedly had relationships with Trump. . Cohen is serving a three-year prison sentence.

In May, Cohen was released from prison halfway through his sentence and released on license as part of the Bureau of Prisons' pandemic coronavirus management. His lawyers allege that the Bureau of Prisons had no problem with Cohen's release for nearly a month until Cohen began tweeting about his book and supporting a ruling in favor of a book published by Mary Trump, the president's niece.

On July 9, Cohen and his attorney Jeffrey Levine went to federal court in Lower Manhattan to transfer his status from license to home confinement and receive an electronic monitoring device.

During a meeting with probation officers, Cohen received a copy of a Federal Placement Monitoring Agreement form that stated as a condition of release. Cohen is prohibited from posting on social media and engaging with the media, specifically listing "books."

Cohen objected, and Levine previously told CNN that probation officials said they would consult with supervisors to see if that condition could be eliminated. Cohen's attorneys contend that he never refused to sign the release form. When officials returned, Cohen was chained by American sheriffs.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons previously said Cohen was detained after he "refused to accept the terms required for the program and placement in home confinement."

Several defense attorneys and legal experts told CNN that the media-free provision was unusual.

