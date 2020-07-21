Michael Cohen sues Attorney General William Barr for retaliation in latest attempt to get out of prison







In a court filing Monday night against Attorney General William Barr, the head of the Bureau of Prisons, and the director of Otisville Federal Prison, New York, Cohen's attorneys alleged that the Justice Department retaliated against Cohen for writing a book over the years. worked for Trump, violating his First Amendment right to freedom of expression. The American Civil Liberties Union joined Cohen in the lawsuit.

"The First Amendment prohibits the Defendant from jailing Mr. Cohen in retaliation for writing a book about the President and for trying to publish that book soon," Cohen's attorneys wrote in the court filing.

"The government's effort to exercise prior restraint on Mr. Cohen's book is only the latest in the efforts of the Trump Administration to censor speech that is negatively reflected in Trump or his Administration," he said.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.