Michael Cohen to be released from prison to house confinement, judge rules

"The purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from residence permit and home confinement to jail is retaliation and his retaliation for his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book and discuss anything about the book or anything else you want on social media and others, "Judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled during a telephone hearing.
Cohen and prosecutors will have a week to negotiate the terms of his release regarding his involvement in the media.
"Just as you wouldn't have a press conference from a jail cell, you shouldn't be able to have a press conference from your home. You can communicate, you can argue, you can post on social media, but you can & # 39;" I don't know you can confine a free person. You cannot make a person confined in prison or at home a totally free person. There must be a limit, "Hellerstein said.
Cohen's lawyer called the judge's order "victory for the First Amendment."
The ruling confirms "that the government cannot prevent Mr. Cohen from publishing a critical book with the president as a condition of his release from home confinement," said Danya Perry, who argued on behalf of Cohen at the hearing, in a release. "This principle transcends politics and we are pleased that the rule of law prevails."
This story is breaking and will be updated.