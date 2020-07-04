Michael Cohen trapped in New York City restaurant, and could lead to prison

Michael Cohen could soon go back to eating in a prison cafeteria.

The Post caught the recently-out jailbird dining on Manhattan's Upper East Side, and the food may cost him his freedom, legal experts said Friday.

Exclusive photos show former President Trump's personal lawyer sitting at a sidewalk table in front of Le Bilboquet, a French restaurant around the corner from his Park Avenue apartment, on Thursday night.

Cohen, his wife, Laura, and another couple spent about an hour chatting before becoming the last customers to leave around 11:30 p.m.

At the time, the staff was preparing to close the restaurant, where the "signature" Cajun chicken dish is $ 36 and a "New York Prime" steak is $ 55.

The Cohens put on face masks before exchanging hugs with the other couple and leaving.

Cohen has also eaten at another posh nearby restaurant, Avra ​​Madison on East 60th Street, a source and a staff member told The Post.

"It's nice and I used to come here all the time," said the employee about Cohen's visit earlier this week.

Cohen, 53, is supposed to serve a three-year sentence for crimes including tax evasion, bank fraud, and lying to Congress, as well as covering up secret money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and the former Playboy model. Karen McDougal.

But the Federal Bureau of Prisons released him due to the coronavirus crisis on May 20, despite the fact that a judge had refused to reduce his sentence for the same reason two months earlier.

MICHAEL COHEN RELEASED FROM PRISON TO HOME CONFINATION BETWEEN CORONAVIRUSES

"Ten months after his prison, it is time for Cohen to accept the consequences of his felony criminal convictions that had far-reaching institutional damages," wrote Manhattan federal judge William Pauley.

Cohen's sentence will expire on November 22, 2021, according to the BOP website.

At the time of Cohen's release, his attorney, Jeffrey K. Levine, told the New York Times: "He is happy to be home in a safer and healthier environment."

"It remains his prison until his sentence ends," added Levine.

But on Friday, Levine defended Cohen's evening, saying that Cohen "is currently without permission" and that "he did not violate any of the terms and conditions of his release … and any assertion or suggestion to the contrary would be totally inaccurate and false. "

The BOP form for license applications requires an inmate to provide a license address and acknowledge with signature that “I am authorized to be alone in the destination area shown above and at normal stops or points on a direct route to or from that destination. "

MANAFORT RELEASED TO THE CONFINATION OF THE HOME BETWEEN CORONAVIRUSES

The conditions listed on the form also include a provision that says, "I will not leave my license area without permission, with the exception of traveling to the license destination and returning to the institution."

Former BOP official Cameron Lindsay, a former warden at the Brooklyn federal shutdown, said the visit to Cohen's restaurant "is not looking good" and could be considered a violation of his licensing conditions.

"I find it unusual for him to go out to dinner," said Lindsay, who now works as a consultant and expert witness.

"I don't know if I ever remember that permits were approved for social reasons."

A prominent Manhattan defense attorney also called Cohen's actions "something he had never seen before" and said it was "common sense" that "he shouldn't be dining in restaurants."

"It is a privilege to be without permission as a result of the coronavirus," said the lawyer.

"His permit should be reviewed by the warden and should be revoked."

The BOP did not respond to requests for comment.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Cohen has eaten at Avra ​​before, in April 2018, he had a meeting there with Michael Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer who has recently been released from federal prison for coronavirus concerns.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.