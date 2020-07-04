Recently released Michael Cohen wished his Twitter followers a happy 4th of July, just hours after he appeared on The Post's front page, dining al fresco at a posh Upper East Side restaurant.

"Wishing everyone a #sure and #happy # July 4th, 2020," the former attorney for President Trump posted in a 7:28 a.m. tweet, featuring an image of an American flag and fireworks.

Cohen, 53, was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on May 20 for concerns related to COVID-19. He is supposed to be serving a three-year sentence for his role in paying silence to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, bank fraud, tax evasion and lying to Congress.

At the time of his release, Cohen was only 10 months in prison.

Experts, such as former Federal Prison Office official Cameron Lindsay, have said the excursion to Le Bilboquet failed the odor test.

"I find it unusual for him to go out to dinner," said Lindsay, who now works as an expert witness and consultant.

Cohen's attorney, Jeffrey K. Levine, insisted that Cohen "is currently on leave" and "did not violate any of the terms and conditions of his release."

Some former Trump employees tore up Cohen's snack attack.

"Michael Cohen eating at a New York restaurant could take him back to prison. Revoke your bond? Corey Lewandowski tweeted, former manager of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page called the exhibit a Swanky summer scene. "

The president's son Donald Trump Jr. also intervened.

"Don't worry, they will only impose a crime against someone who is pro Trump, not against someone who tries to turn on him for a lesser sentence." I'm sure Michael won't get in trouble for breaking the terms of his above-law house arrest, "he said. in your own tweet.