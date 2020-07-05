Michael Conforto of the Mets had a 'frustrating' job during the MLB labor war

Michael Conforto's stress level increased during baseball's layoff, far beyond concern over his oblique strain or the season-threatening coronavirus outbreak.

As a Mets union representative, Conforto was accused of relaying information to his teammates in May and June as the MLBPA and owners fought for a financial plan that would allow a shortened season to begin.

Conforto described himself as "the voice of the majority of the team" on the songs. Brandon Nimmo, Jed Lowrie, Pete Alonso, and Jacob deGrom were the teammates that Conforto says were most involved in relaying information to Mets players.

"It was an experience, I have never been involved with any of it," Conforto said Saturday as spring 2.0 training continued at Citi Field. “It was stressful at times. It was frustrating at times. "

Ultimately, Commissioner Rob Manfred imposed a 60-game season, after the parties were unable to come to financial agreement on a possible longer season. The problem was that the owners of the pay cut wanted players to accept games held without fans at the stadium.

It sets up a potentially ugly fight between the parties when the collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2021 season. Conforto said he is trying to leave the past few weeks behind, but he deduced something from the experience.

"It showed me the power of our union, the unity of the players," said Conforto. “As we got closer to this 60 game area we ended up in, the boys became more and more unified and it was amazing to see them. Speaking for the Mets in general, we become more unified, but also the leadership of the players in those calls and the union in general. "

Conforto says he is physically fine after forcing an oblique in March that would have jeopardized his preparation for Opening Day if he had started as scheduled. The goal now is to follow MLB safety protocols, with social distancing as the primary means of preventing a coronavirus outbreak.

"We've gone a little bit beyond what MLB has ordered, as for Brodie to be around to remind us six feet away, he likes us to stay more than 10 feet away, doing our best not to have a point of contact typography, "said Conforto, referring to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

"It has been crazy, but it is encouraging. We are starting to see how we can make this work, we can still do our job and we must be responsible, we must make sure that we follow the rules and also do our job at the same time. "

Four Braves players, including first-base All-Star Freddie Freeman, were revealed Saturday to test positive for the coronavirus. Conforto was asked about his own level of fear of contracting the virus.

"We all understand what a positive test does, and it's really going to shut you down for more than three weeks, so obviously it's something we are concerned about," Conforto said. "That is the reason why we are going further in these protocols.

“I saw some important names there. Anyone in our family who understands it, we feel terribly bad, but it's kind of like a big part of the season where the healthiest team can stay, it really increases your chances of winning games when we get to the season. . We have to be very vigilant and responsible to make sure we have all of our boys there when the time comes. "