Michael Davis: Why is Trump's transformation of the federal judiciary so important in 2020?

In just over 100 days, Americans will elect our next President of the United States. And for conservatives, one issue looms above the rest: the Supreme Court.

If that sounds familiar, it's because we've been saying it every four years for longer than many of us have been alive. But now it is truer than ever: in the next four years, the president could appoint four or more judges to retire.

Worse yet, a President Biden will surely mean a House and a Senate, with full Democratic control.

In addition to replacing retired judges, Democratic activists will use Biden to execute his radical plans to pack the Supreme Court and lower courts, adding new seats and filling them with liberal and judicial activists.

This is not speculative: Democrats openly say this is their goal. President Trump's historic transformation of the federal judiciary will be canceled. The Founders' insurance policy, the federal judiciary, was revoked.

Game over, America.

The transformation of the federal judiciary has been the president's most important achievement in his first term.

The president has appointed 200 Article III judges for life who they understand are the last line of defense for the United States when politicians go overboard or bend to awaken crowds.

In particular, President Trump solidified the conservative majority on the Supreme Court with his appointments of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. But Trump's record transformation of federal courts of critical appeals is almost as important because these courts are the last stop for more than 99 percent of all federal appeals.

Conservatives should not be discouraged and give up on this fight due to momentary setbacks. Too much is at stake this November. We are on the cusp of a monumental and generational victory or defeat.

Admittedly, it has been a difficult month for conservatives on the Supreme Court. Supreme Court President John Roberts, appointed by President George W. Bush, voted with the four Court liberals to override perfectly reasonable abortion regulations, despite vigorously disagreeing with a similar decision just five years ago. .

Roberts also sided with liberal judges to reject a California church's plea to hold worship services despite governor Gavin Newsom's discriminatory restrictions on the coronavirus, which allowed companies to reopen but not churches.

Six judges essentially rewritten Title VII, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in employment, to now ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

It is difficult to argue that what the Court did reflects what the public understood the law to mean in 1964, or at any other time since.

But even if you think these decisions are profoundly wrong, they are aberrations, even Homer nods. This remains a conservative Supreme Court, even with the sometimes frustrating, incremental political focus of the Chief Justice.

Think about how it felt to lose a couple of important cases to this term. Think about how it would feel to lose every great case every finished.

The two appointed by President Trump for the Supreme Court joined the other three Conservatives and had great victories that we should all celebrate.

In a hugely consistent civil rights case, the 5-4 conservative majority ended anti-Catholic bigotry embodied in the "Blaine Amendments" across the United States, meaning that religious schools in 38 states will no longer be denied funding State available to private non-religious schools.

The conservative majority placed a stake at the heart of Elizabeth Warren's unconstitutional but favorite agency, the Office of Consumer Financial Protection, by invalidating the provision that prevented the President from firing the CFPB director without law.

The conservative majority also argued, again, that the government cannot compel nuns to buy ObamaCare contraceptives. And conservatives expanded protections for religious employers under Title VII, ensuring that Catholic schools can make employment decisions consistent with their religious beliefs (and minimizing the harm caused by rewriting Title VII).

As a result of these monumental conservative victories, working class families (especially minorities) have more school options and can provide their children with educational opportunities than privileged politicians and judges enjoy their own children.

Creatures from the D.C. swamp they are aware that their powers have limits, and can be responsible. The conservative majority is ready to drain the swamp. And left-wing fanatics rage again because they can't force the Little Sisters of the Poor to subsidize their contraceptives.

President Trump really hit a Grand Slam with his Gorsuch and Kavanaugh appointments.

If the past month made you uncomfortable, consider that in the critical early years of their tenure, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh have already shown a considerably larger backbone than other often wobbly Republican nominees, such as those appointed by President Ronald Reagan, Justices Sandra Day O & # 39; Connor (replaced by strong judge Sam Alito) and Anthony Kennedy (replaced by Kavanaugh), along with Judge David Souter, President George HW Bush's disastrous first appointment to the Court.

Now compare Gorsuch and Kavanaugh with the average Democrat appointed to the Supreme Court, and you will find that the reports on the death of the conservative legal movement are silly.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor think that Congress can compel nuns to buy contraceptives and Catholic schools to employ teachers who openly challenge Catholic doctrine.

Judges Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer think that the death penalty, which is mentioned in the Constitution, could be unconstitutional.

Furthermore, the four liberal judges think that virtually any regulation of abortion is unconstitutional, and that is certainly not mentioned in the Constitution. And, of course, the nominated Democrats vote almost every case with political overtones.

Here are the facts: Judge Ginsburg will be 90 years old before the 2024 presidential election. Judge Breyer is 81 years old. The staunch conservatives Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito are 70 years old. Who do you want to choose their successors?

If President Trump were to replace even one of the liberal judges, which a second term would almost guarantee, the effects would be felt for generations.

For the first time in a century, Americans could trust that the Constitution, not politics, would prevail in the highest court in the country.

If Joe Biden (and the awakened Maoists who would run his administration) were to replace even one of the conservatives, the consequences would be severe and long-lasting.

It took decades for the Conservatives to get to this point, and we can't back down with victory in sight.

We cannot hand over our great republic to the awakening mafia due to frustration over any case or term.

We cannot tell our grandchildren that we do not represent the United States and freedom at this crucial time.