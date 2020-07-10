Michael Dukakis attacks Trump, says voters should 'get this guy out of the White House before he destroys us'

Former Massachusetts Governor and 1988 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis told "Your World" on Friday that, while former Vice President Joe Biden "should win" the White House in November, "anyone who thinks it's going to be easy he's fooling himself. "

"Biden should win it," Dukakis, now 86, told host Neil Cavuto. "The country is a mess. It's chaos every day in the White House. But this isn't going to be easy. Joe knows it. We all know it. That means we have to work hard to make sure we get rid of this guy in the White House and restore the sanity and decency of this country's government. "

BIDEN PUSHES THE POPULIST PLAN & # 39; MADE IN AMERICA & # 39; TO INCREASE THE ECONOMY

Dukakis defended Biden against criticism that he has spent the past few months hiding in his basement and hoping to run out of time as polls show him with a substantial advantage over President Trump.

"This is a very different choice. I mean, you can't go out and campaign like we used to campaign," said Dukakis. "And so what Biden is doing is what he has to do under the circumstances, given the virus, given this very serious problem that we face."

"But I think overall, he's doing what he should be doing," added Dukakis. "In the meantime, we have a guy in the White House who makes something wrong every day. That shouldn't be taken lightly."

Dukakis, who served a total of 12 years as Massachusetts governor (1975-1979 and 1983-1991), did not hold back when asked about the importance of electing the president of Biden.

"We have to change this government. We have to … get this guy out of the White House before he destroys us," he said. "The way to do it is by directly addressing people as best you can, even in these circumstances, and emphasizing the importance of change, change for the better. Change for the kind of country we really are and should be."

When Cavuto put pressure on Dukakis about whether he thought Biden was doing a "hard load to the left," Dukakis replied, "I'm not worried about going right or left or up or down. What we need is a new leadership and a country that comes together. And that's what I think Joe Biden can do. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dukakis also analyzed Trump's economic record, describing it as "false."

"The economy is not the best of all. It has never been under this type. There are better and stronger economies," he said. "But all I'm saying is that when you have unemployment with a trillion dollar deficit, you have problems. And he has problems. And that's another reason why we should get rid of him."

"We have to find someone who is sensible, stable, who can unite us, who can make us feel good about ourselves and our country and the world again, who can stop ruining our international political agreements and alliances."