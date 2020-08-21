Michael Flynn posts video featuring QAnon slogan

By
admin
-
0
47
michael-flynn-posts-video-featuring-qanon-slogan

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn (third from left) and members of his family recite an oath that is affiliated with the QAnon conspiracy movement. The image comes from a video Flynn posted to his Twitter feed on July 4, 2020.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn (third from left) and members of his family recite an oath that is affiliated with the QAnon conspiracy movement. The image comes from a video Flynn posted to his Twitter feed on July 4, 2020.

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, posted a video of himself using phrases and slogans that are from the baseless QAnon conspiracy movement.

Source: Newsdio

See More

President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, posted a video of himself using phrases and slogans that are from the baseless QAnon conspiracy movement.

Source: Newsdio

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here