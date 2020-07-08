Michael Flynn posts video with QAnon slogans

QAnon's followers believe that there is a "deep state" within the United States government that is controlled by a clique of pedophiles who worship Satan. According to the conspiracy, the clique is largely run by Democratic politicians and liberal celebrities, and Trump is trying to defeat them.

These elements of Flynn's post, the oath, along with the catchphrase and hashtag, are hallmarks of the QAnon movement and are widely used by its supporters, experts say. Flynn never explicitly mentions QAnon in the video, and his attorney claims that his phrasing is harmless.

"This is absolutely pro-QAnon," said Mike Rothschild, who recently published a book that examines and debunks some of the more prominent conspiracy theories. "It is the same version of the enlistment oath that Q's followers have been filming for the past week. And the phrase at the end, 'Where we go one, we all go' is a key phrase in Q mythology "

There are over 10,500 responses to Flynn's tweet, many of which identify with QAnon supporters who thanked Flynn for their comments, used the same hashtag, or posted clips of their own oaths. Flynn's video had been viewed 1.8 million times as of Tuesday, according to Twitter data.

Flynn, the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency and a retired Army lieutenant general, is now the most prominent former U.S. official to publicly stoke the QAnon conspiracies, despite the move being based on lies and related with various violent incidents.

There is also a small but growing contingent of Republican political candidates who have been linked to the conspiracy group and are on the ballot in November. The Republican nominee for the US Senate in Oregon openly promoted QAnon and posted her own oath video last month. She has a good chance of winning, but other QAnon-friendly House candidates are likely to head to Congress.

Flynn's video comes while he is still struggling to wrap up his criminal case. Flynn solidified his position this year as an exonerated hero in the eyes of Trump, senior Republican officials, and many right-wing media outlets, after the Justice Department dropped the case against him. These figures have repeatedly praised Flynn's integrity and Trump says he is considering forgiving.

In the parallel QAnon universe, Flynn is considered a key player and is seen as a martyr.

"The Q community is really excited about all of this. Flynn is an enormously important figure to them, viewed as a warrior who infiltrated the deep state pretending to plead guilty," said Rothschild. "The video of Flynn actually swearing in is, for them, a total validation that they were right, that Flynn is a warrior fighting for them and that they can be digital soldiers at their level."

Flynn's lawyer rejects

Flynn's tenure in the White House lasted only a few weeks: he resigned after being caught in a public lie about his Russian contacts. He pleaded guilty in late 2017 to lying to the FBI about those contacts, but then rejected his statement and tried to dismiss the case. In a surprising twist this spring, the Justice Department dropped the case, which is still tied up in legal limbo.

Regarding the video, Flynn's attorney, Sidney Powell, told the Washington Examiner that Flynn "wanted to encourage people to think about being citizens," and stated that the phrase "Where we go one, let's all go" was first recorded. in a bell on one of President John F. Kennedy's Sailboats.

Experts told CNN that QAnon believers often mistakenly attribute the quote to the Kennedy ship because "Q," an alleged government member who publishes online clues about the "deep state," once said it came from Kennedy. . It appears to originate from the 1996 survival movie "White Squall".

When asked by CNN on Monday about the date and about the Flynn video, Powell said in an email: "General Flynn and I encourage love of this great country and patriotism. None of us knows Q, but we appreciate the support that we have received from all in our fight for Truth and Justice … which implies something wrong with words long ago inscribed in a bell to encourage the unity of the human race is malicious and simply wrong. There is nothing more in history. "

Digital soldiers

Experts told CNN that the oath is part of an effort to organize "digital soldiers" for an apocalyptic trial, when thousands of "deep state" pedophiles will be arrested and sent to military courts in Guantanamo Bay. (Flynn himself coined the term "digital soldiers" in 2016 to refer to Trump's fervent follow-up on social media, a year before QAnon supporters hijacked him.)

"You are clearly endorsing QAnon in the video. If you think conspiracy theory is another matter," said Joseph Uscinski, a leading expert on conspiracy theories who teaches at the University of Miami. "The singing 'Where we go one, let's all go' makes it clear. It's a QAnon saying. Also, the people of QAnon have been taking this 'promise' lately online and posting it." .

Despite Powell's comments, this is not the first time that Flynn's team has flirted with conspiracies.

Many of Powell's court arguments were largely based on discredited "deep state" allegations of Democratic supporters within the FBI and the Justice Department trying to illegally sabotage Flynn. Months before the Justice Department's turnaround in the case, career prosecutors said in court documents that Powell's claims were "based on conspiracy theories."

Flynn's family members previously posted QAnon hashtags. And Flynn recently published a series of columns that evoked some of QAnon's major themes, without explicitly saying so. It's unclear whether Flynn actually buys the conspiracy, is strategically tapping a community of pro-Trump activists who see him as a hero, or if they somehow ignore the slogans he's using.