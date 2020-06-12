Michael Flynn's case is the latest test of separation of powers during the Trump years

Flynn's case, which he hopes the courts will quickly dismiss after the Justice Department agreed that it should not have been investigated by Russian contacts in 2016, stands before three judges in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday for the morning. But in recent weeks, the case has shifted from one about Flynn's guilty pleas to broader questions about how and when criminal cases can be dropped, even in the most unusual and political circumstances.

"The Trump presidency is making us explore. It is emphasizing these nooks and crannies that the public never thought about that," said John Yoo, a former attorney for the Bush-era Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel and now University The California law professor at Berkeley told CNN when asked about the most important questions the Flynn case raised.

The Flynn prosecution itself does not raise important constitutional issues, Yoo said.

But the recent changes that have been made, such as the way a judge has hesitated to dismiss it and request the opinion of an outside attorney, yes.

Flynn's guilty plea is still technically in the hands of the trial level judge, Emmet Sullivan, of the DC District Court, and Sullivan is considering whether to dismiss the case or could sentence Flynn. But Flynn challenged Sullivan in the appeals court above him, and that court, the DC Circuit, has pressured Sullivan to defend his orders.

"What Sullivan is doing is making it an institutional constitutional question about the power of a judge," Yoo said.

From the opposite perspective, Deepak Gupta, an appeals attorney representing Democrats from the House of Representatives judiciary in the Flynn case, agreed with the seriousness of the case in light of the Circuit's arguments. The appeals court on Friday is not questioning whether Flynn is guilty, but whether Sullivan should immediately dismiss the case and have the power to appoint an outside attorney to argue against the Justice Department dismissal.

"There is a serious separation of powers problem here: the ability of the judiciary to monitor procedural decisions to dismiss cases," said Gupta.

Gupta, writing for Democrats, urged Sullivan to take time to review the Justice Department's actions, citing a mechanism in the law that requires prosecutors to ask the judge for permission to dismiss a case.

The judge's power "is likely to arise in cases that are political, because that was the objective of the rule," which gives judges the leeway to approve the layoffs, he said.

Several times, the Trump administration has pushed courts into judicial wormholes like these. There were fights over subpoenas from House of Representatives banks and an accounting firm over Trump's records, and clashes by administration witnesses who testified before Congress during Trump's impeachment. Those problems are not yet resolved by the judicial system.

Now, with Flynn, the DC Circuit has accelerated the debate on Sullivan's power two years after Flynn pleaded guilty to lying about his contact with Russia during Trump's transition and also admitted to filing a false document about his foreign lobbying. before the Department of Justice.

"This is a president who is testing the past over and over again," said Jeffrey Bleich, a former ambassador to Australia during the Obama administration. Bleich now works with two groups, retired federal judges and former national security professionals, who have backed Sullivan in reviewing the Justice Department's actions.

Flynn's case, Bleich said, is further evidence of the fundamental structure of the US government. "Now this is a president who wants what he wants. He wants to test limits and force (other branches) into backward positions," he said. The message in Flynn's case, he said, is "You can get out if you're a friend of the President. These are fundamental tests."

The Justice Department has argued that they obtain final control over prosecution decisions, and others have argued that the situation is similar to agreements that the Justice Department makes to defer prosecution decisions. But a former court-appointed federal judge has reasoned that this case is different from those, and that it is one where what happens to Flynn should be out of the Justice Department's hands. Flynn should be sentenced, former judge John Gleeson wrote earlier this week.

Gleeson, writing to Sullivan on Wednesday, called the DOJ's moves to exonerate Flynn "a very unusual effort," with "forced maneuvers" to assemble a legal theory to dismiss Flynn's charge.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, author of reports on behalf of the state's Republican attorneys general asking the courts to side with the Justice Department's dismissal request, has pondered more important questions about why the case has taken on much more meaning.

"The fact that Flynn admitted that he lied, that he was not revealing. The notion that all of this is going to go away bothers people's sense of morality. The notion that the judge just has to do this, has to let him go." . , it bothers people, "he told CNN.

Yost argues that accountability for Flynn could come in other ways, becoming a campaign issue that voters consider this year or with Congress looking more closely at procedural discretion. That argument echoes what the Trump Justice Department has said in court about other major separation of powers cases, such as its opposition to the court system that enforces the subpoena power of the House of Representatives.

Because the Flynn case has been moved to the appeals court, the legal possibilities have become even more complex.

"This is like a set of seven of those Russian nesting dolls. Each one that comes out is different," Yost said.

"What became quite interesting now is that it makes it really difficult to predict exactly how it will go," said Ryan Fayhee, a former national security prosecutor who now works at the Hughes Hubbard & Reed law firm. "It is not exactly a game of chess. It is a bit like 3 or 4-D chess."

If the Circuit sided with Flynn on his appeal, it would be an unusual step, given that the type of appeal Flynn requested, correcting the error of a trial judge, is rarely allowed in court.

If the Circuit dismisses the case right away, that raises even more possibilities, putting Sullivan in a position where he may want to continue to fight for his power and ask more questions of the Justice Department, which has not yet formally questioned its reasons. . for the dismissal. The three justices who will hear Flynn's case on Friday include two Republican-presidential appointees who have sided with the Trump administration before. The entire DC Circuit, made up primarily of people named by presidential Democrats, might disagree with what they decide, keeping the case alive for even more legal arguments.

And if the appeals court doesn't move quickly or side with Sullivan after Friday, the action returns to the Sullivan courtroom, where discussions between supporters of the judiciary, the Justice Department, and Flynn will continue throughout summer.

As for Flynn, he also tapped into bigger ideas as the Circuit Court arguments got closer. His lawyers applauded the dismissal from the Justice Department and attacked Sullivan, while his supporters, including members of his family, called it "#THERECKONING" on Twitter on Friday.

On Thursday, the conservative site Western Journal published an opinion piece that Flynn wrote meditating on God and the cultural revolution. "God is the ultimate judge and decision maker. His anointed providence is our country, the United States of America," he wrote. "As long as we accept God in the blood of our nation, we will be fine. If we do not, we will face a hellish existence. Vote, we accept God."