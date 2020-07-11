Michael Flynn's defense team says new DOJ documents contain 'shocking exculpatory evidence'

Recently released documents on the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn show additional "exculpatory evidence" linked to a Justice Department review by investigators of cases built against him shortly after the election of President Trump, his lawyers argued in a court filing on Friday.

"These documents establish that on January 25, 2017, the day after agents ambushed him at the White House, agents and Justice Department officials knew that General Flynn's statements were not material to any investigation, which he was "open and direct" with the agents, that he had no intention of deceiving them, and that he believed that he was totally honest with them, "Flynn's attorneys wrote. "In short, there was no crime for many reasons."

Flynn's attorneys said senior officials at the Justice Department and the special counsel's office knew of the documents for three years before they could obtain them, following review of the case by Eastern Missouri District Attorney Jeffrey Jensen.

That review was ordered by Attorney General Bill Barr and eventually led the Justice Department to drop the charges that former special adviser Robert Mueller had brought against Flynn.

And the documents echo statements that former FBI Director James Comey made to lawmakers about Flynn's 2017 FBI interview, Politico reported.

Parts of the documents are written, but a paragraph, related to an initial FBI interview with Flynn, states that "the FBI reported that, based on this interview, they did not believe that General Flynn was acting as an agent for Russia."

The report acknowledged that some of what Flynn said during the interview was "inconsistent" with surveillance records of his calls, but that investigators "believed that Flynn believed what he was saying."

Another section of handwritten notes draws similar conclusions.

"These disclosures demonstrate … even more reasons that require the dismissal of the case against General Flynn," his legal team wrote.

Just two weeks ago, Flynn's team received notes from former FBI agent Peter Strzok as part of the review, which defense attorneys also said provided evidence to "exonerate" him further.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to making false statements to the FBI about his communications with the Russian ambassador, but his legal team later tried to withdraw his statement. Earlier this year, the Justice Department moved to withdraw his case against the general as part of the review Barr ordered.

Justice Department officials said they concluded that the Flynn interview by the FBI was "unfettered and unwarranted by the FBI's counterintelligence investigation of Mr. Flynn" and that the interview was "conducted without any legitimate basis of investigation" .

But the federal judge who has the authority to make the final decision on whether to dismiss the case refused to do so this week, even after an appeals court ordered it.

Instead, he filed a petition for the entire DC Circuit Court of Appeals to review the case, a move that could delay proceedings beyond Election Day.

